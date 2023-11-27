 Man Charged With Stealing Inflatable Snowmen, Christmas Decor in Miami Springs | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Holidays

Gettin' Grinchy: Thief Swipes Snowmen for Drug Money, Cops Say

In Miami Springs, the grinch gets his fix by selling some snowmen that cops claim he nicked.
November 27, 2023
The Grinch conspires with his dog Max to deprive Whoville of their favorite holiday.
The Grinch conspires with his dog Max to deprive Whoville of their favorite holiday. Scene from How the Grinch Stole Christmas via Getty Images
Share this:
A package thief nearly drained the Christmas cheer from a Miami Springs community when he stole inflatable snowmen and sundry decorations that his neighbor planned to use for an elaborate holiday display.

Police arrested Alexander Ramos, 29, after he was seen on his neighbor's Ring camera removing Amazon packages containing the holiday decorations from the front porch before he hauled them off in a shopping cart, according to a Miami Springs police report. He allegedly tried to conceal his identity during the heist by stretching his bright orange T-shirt up over his head, exposing his belly.

In an alleyway between Ramos' and the victim's homes, a Miami Springs officer quickly found the green shopping cart filled with the boxes, which contained two six-foot snowmen, an eight-foot snowman, elves holding candy canes, and a Christmas tree.

Police spotted Ramos sitting on his porch, "wearing a white shirt, red sweatpants, and black sneakers," according to the police report obtained by New Times via a public records request. Ramos initially denied involvement in the robbery but after further questioning, he told police he "took the packages to sell them for quick cash to buy drugs," the report states.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Court records list repeated cocaine-possession arrests between 2018 and 2022 under the docket profile matching Ramos' name and birthdate.

As for why Ramos was pushing a shopping cart, it may be one of the few wheeled devices left that he can legally operate. At the time of his arrest, police say, Ramos had three active traffic warrants in Miami-Dade County: two for driving with a suspended license and one for reckless driving.

Ramos was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and is being held at Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.

Police returned the Christmas decorations, valued at $224, to the homeowner.

The victim's front yard now is decked out with Christmas spirit and appears like Whoville, complete with Santa, elves, and snowmen on the front lawn.

Fah who doraze!
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Freelancer Theo Karantsalis is a San Francisco native who lovingly served Miami’s Black community for many years as an offbeat librarian. He speaks softly and carries a big pen.
Contact: Theo Karantsalis

Trending

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

Police

VIDEO: Florida Keys Deputy Repeatedly Tases Panicking Teenage Crash Victim

By Alex DeLuca
Mayor Suarez Faces Ethics Complaint Over Presidential Campaign Costs Billed to City

Government

Mayor Suarez Faces Ethics Complaint Over Presidential Campaign Costs Billed to City

By Naomi Feinstein and Alex DeLuca
Miami Sports Thanksgiving: Local Athletes If They Were Holiday Food Dishes

Sports

Miami Sports Thanksgiving: Local Athletes If They Were Holiday Food Dishes

By Ryan Yousefi
Miami Dolphins Make History in NFL's Inaugural Black Friday Showdown

Sports

Miami Dolphins Make History in NFL's Inaugural Black Friday Showdown

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation