Gettin' Grinchy: Thief Swipes Snowmen for Drug Money, Cops Say

A package thief nearly drained the Christmas cheer from a Miami Springs community when he stole inflatable snowmen and sundry decorations that his neighbor planned to use for an elaborate holiday display.
Police arrested Alexander Ramos, 29, after he was seen on his neighbor's Ring camera removing Amazon packages containing the holiday decorations from the front porch before he hauled them off in a shopping cart, according to a Miami Springs police report. He allegedly tried to conceal his identity during the heist by stretching his bright orange T-shirt up over his head, exposing his belly.
In an alleyway between Ramos' and the victim's homes, a Miami Springs officer quickly found the green shopping cart filled with the boxes, which contained two six-foot snowmen, an eight-foot snowman, elves holding candy canes, and a Christmas tree.
Police spotted Ramos sitting on his porch, "wearing a white shirt, red sweatpants, and black sneakers," according to the police report obtained by New Times via a public records request. Ramos initially denied involvement in the robbery but after further questioning, he told police he "took the packages to sell them for quick cash to buy drugs," the report states.
Miami-Dade County Circuit Court records list repeated cocaine-possession arrests between 2018 and 2022 under the docket profile matching Ramos' name and birthdate.
As for why Ramos was pushing a shopping cart, it may be one of the few wheeled devices left that he can legally operate. At the time of his arrest, police say, Ramos had three active traffic warrants in Miami-Dade County: two for driving with a suspended license and one for reckless driving.
Ramos was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and is being held at Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.
Police returned the Christmas decorations, valued at $224, to the homeowner.
The victim's front yard now is decked out with Christmas spirit and appears like Whoville, complete with Santa, elves, and snowmen on the front lawn.
Fah who doraze!