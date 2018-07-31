Two-Year MacArthur Causeway Project Is Already a Nightmare for Beach Commuters

The MacArthur Causeway is dangerously corroded, the Florida Department of Transportation says, in large part from years of salt spray from Jet Skis blasting beneath one of the two main links between downtown Miami and South Beach. FDOT's solution, though, is already leaving Miami Beach politicians and residents fuming.

Beginning today at 10 p.m., two westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway will be closed until September 2. The closure is just one of the many headaches to come as a two-year, $12.9 million rehabilitation project gets underway. However necessary the repairs, FDOT has done a terrible job of preparing residents and visitors for the traffic turmoil, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says.

“We’re a barrier island with just a few access points, and for a variety of reasons, if we’re not coordinated, it creates chaos," Gelber said at a city commission meeting last week. “It is disastrous.”