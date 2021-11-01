Losing Streak: Seventh Loss in a Row for the Dolphins

Fast-forward to the present day, and the Dolphins haven't won a game since. Though the team still took an L to Buffalo, it was a much prettier L! We'll take losing by 15 over 35 any day, with the strange reassurance that even though we're still losing at least we're playing much better.
The Dolphins' 26-11 loss to Buffalo on Sunday marks their seventh in a row, dropping them to 1-7 this year, and even deeper into the abyss that is one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory.
Better effort, same result. Another chapter in the tragedy.
Josh Allen takes it himself! #BillsMafia— NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021
What a complete mess the Dolphins are. pic.twitter.com/rZixWpDInG— Marc Hochman (@MarcHochman) October 31, 2021
This is normally where we would mention who the Dolphins play next week, but let's be honest: If you're still reading, you already know or, more likely, do not care.
Random factoid: Dolphins have been outscored by 94 points in 8 games. Heat has outscored opponents by 102 points in 6 games.— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 31, 2021
The rest of the Dolphins' season is centered on whether or not they trade Deshaun Watson — who is not playing football right now because he is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct — and who gets fired. That's it.
If the Dolphins have any sense, they'll pass on Watson, and still fire everyone. The games no longer matter.