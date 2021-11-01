Support Us

Losing Streak: Seventh Loss in a Row for the Dolphins

November 1, 2021 8:00AM

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 20201
In mid-September, the Miami Dolphins lost their home opener to the Buffalo Bills. At the time, it was about as ugly of a blowout as one could imagine (35-0), but it was only Miami's first loss, dropping them to 1-1.

Fast-forward to the present day, and the Dolphins haven't won a game since. Though the team still took an L to Buffalo, it was a much prettier L! We'll take losing by 15 over 35 any day, with the strange reassurance that even though we're still losing at least we're playing much better.

The Dolphins' 26-11 loss to Buffalo on Sunday marks their seventh in a row, dropping them to 1-7 this year, and even deeper into the abyss that is one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory.

Better effort, same result. Another chapter in the tragedy.

This is normally where we would mention who the Dolphins play next week, but let's be honest: If you're still reading, you already know or, more likely, do not care.

The rest of the Dolphins' season is centered on whether or not they trade Deshaun Watson — who is not playing football right now because he is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct — and who gets fired. That's it.

If the Dolphins have any sense, they'll pass on Watson, and still fire everyone. The games no longer matter. 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho.
