 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Blacks Haven't Benefited From Marijuana Legalization
Photo by Ben Harding / iStock.com

Blacks Haven't Benefited From Marijuana Legalization

Luther Campbell | April 12, 2019 | 7:57am
AA

Will Florida legalize recreational pot? Medical marijuana is already legal. But who really cares? It's all bad for Miami's black community, where weed has helped drive the economy for years.

What governments aren't even mentioning is paying reparations to black-dominated countries or African-Americans who have lost or will lose their livelihoods from all of this legalization.

Legislators in Florida, more than anywhere else, have concentrated the power and money of pot in just a few hands — and almost none of them belong to African-Americans. Nationally, about 81 percent of cannabis business owners or founders are white, while only 4 percent are African-American, Marijuana Business Daily found last year.

Related Stories

And recreational weed, which has been legalized in ten states and the District of Columbia, has powerfully affected foreign trade from one of the few black-dominated Caribbean islands: Jamaica, the region's top exporter. Jamaica sends millions of dollars in ganja to the United States every year. So do Haiti, the Bahamas, and Belize, which also have significant black populations and are the next largest Caribbean suppliers of pot to the United States, according to a State Department report last year.

In most cases, felons, many of whom make their livelihoods from the drugs we now say should be legal, are prohibited from owning or having anything to do with marijuana companies. A disproportionate number of them are black.

No, authorities just continue arresting black people at a much higher rate than white people for marijuana. In the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County, commissioners agreed to issue tickets rather than arrest people for possession of marijuana — then continued arresting African-Americans.

The marijuana system, like many other industries, is rigged against the black man. Change it.

 
Listen to Luke's podcast, The Luke Show.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >