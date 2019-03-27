Five Reasons Miami Got the Best Version of LeBron James

The results are in and we're ready to call it: The Miami Heat got the best LeBron. It's over. Feel free to break out those special cigars and the bottle of the limited edition small batch whiskey you were saving. We freakin' did it, Miami.

Cleveland Cavaliers? Yeah, LeBron willed them to a title there. But they wasted his talents for over a decade with subpar supporting casts.

Los Angeles Lakers? Woof. The team is 33-41 despite a win over the Wizards last night and almost certain to miss the playoffs this year. This is getting sad. By the time they figure it out, LeBron will be over-the-hill and need someone else to carry him.

Continue Reading

So now it's clear that when people look back on arguably the greatest basketball player's career, they'll consider 2011-2014 his best four-year stretch.

Don't take our word for it, though. The facts back it up.

1. LeBron won two or his three titles in Miami in a comparably short period of time. Right out of the gate we'll state the obvious — and according to Michael-Jordan-is-the-G.O.A.T stans — the only stat that matter: LeBron won two titles in Miami in four seasons. By comparison, James won just a single title in his 11 seasons in Cleveland, and can't even make the playoffs so far in Los Angeles.

If playoff wins and rings are important to you, this should be at that matters — LeBron had his most successful seasons in Miami. These are the indisputable facts.

Miami Bron was a different beast ????



(h/t @TJDhoops) pic.twitter.com/sRHI8FWJ7G — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 21, 2019

2. 'Miami Against The World' LeBron was the most frightening LeBron. Before LeBron joined the Heat in 2011, he was the darling of the NBA. Everyone loved him. Everyone wanted him to sign with their team in free agency. LeBron could have run for office before he came to Miami.

Then, after announcing on ESPN in a special titled "The Decision" that he was taking his talents to South Beach, everyone came at the king mad spicy. Said spicy-mouthed naysayers and haters proceeded to catch all the LeBron-smoke they could handle.

Miami LeBron was a raging bull running through a mall high on cocaine. He did what he pleased and anyone that dared peak their head out to see what was going on got ran the hell over. Dude was angry.

LeBron was damn-near a Disney story in Cleveland before-and-after Miami. He was the good guy there. In Miami, he was the villain. The entire team took on that persona and played the heel for the rest of the NBA. Dammit if it wasn't the best thing we've ever seen.

3. LeBron James' most memorable teams will always be "The Heatles." When people look back on LeBron James' career in 20 years, Miami will be the bacon in his career's BLT. His time in Miami was both the most talked about, and the most dynamic.

LeBron-Miami 'Big 3' teams changed the NBA. Everything since has been a copy-cat. It was a huge collusion-issue when LeBron, Wade, and Bosh teamed up in Miami. It wasn't fair. Now, it's the norm. It's accepted. Durant and Kyrie to the Knicks next season? FUN! When the Heat had All-Stars team up it was a huge problem.

But in the end, it turned out not only successful and great for the league, but fun. Both for the team, and the fans. The Golden State Warriors aren't as thrilling to watch as the Heatles. The tension was much higher and the show was much more dramatic.

4. Miami changed LeBron forever. LeBron has called his four seasons in Miami his "college," which makes a ton of sense when you look at how his game evolved with the Heat. It's hard to remember, but before Miami, LeBron wasn't nearly the player he has become He's efficient offensively and can cover all five positions on the defensive end.

In short, LeBron wouldn't be the LeBron you all know and love without his stay in Miami. So, you're welcome, everyone.

5. Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh are the best teammates LeBron has ever had. It's not even clear the Los Angeles Lakers are serious with the cast they put around LeBron James this year. Team president Magic Johnson literally made them a worse team. The Cavaliers surrounded him with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and a lot of nice pieces that fit. But in the end, the Heat did the most with the least in giving LeBron a supporting cast that helped him succeed.

Shane Battier and Ray Allen are future hall-of-fame players. For Miami, they were nice pickups to add to Chris Bosh (whose big celebration last night brought tears to many eyes) and Dwyane Wade. Cleveland gave LeBron J.R. Smith. It remains to be seen what the Lakers can do with cap space this summer, but it's very unlikely, in today's NBA, that they can do anything to match what the Heat did before the NBA literally altered salary cap rules in an effort to stop it from happening again.