Woman Alleges Chris Brown Raped Her at Diddy's Miami Yacht Party in 2020

The woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe, is seeking $20 million in damages. Though the alleged crime was committed in Miami-Dade, the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, where both the plaintiff and the defendant reside.
"The traumatic events that Plaintiff Jane Doe experienced shock the conscience and should horrify all of us," part of the complaint reads. "The time has come to send a message to Defendant Chris Brown that enough is enough. If criminal charges and a guilty plea do not deter him, perhaps a large civil judgment will."
This, of course, is not the first time a woman has accused Brown of abuse. In 2009, the singer pleaded guilty to felony assault after he battered pop phenom Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time. He was sentenced to community service and probation.
An Instagram story posted on @chrisbrownofficial early Friday morning appears to address the recent allegations: "I hope yall see this pattern of whenever im releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bullshit."
(On January 14, Brown released the first lead single, "Iffy," from his upcoming album, Breezy, slated to drop later this year.)
The complaint states that Brown invited Jane Doe to a yacht party at the Star Island home of Sean Combs (AKA rap star P. Diddy) on December 30, 2020, to discuss her career in the music industry.
According to the complaint, Doe had been accepting mixed drinks from Brown while on the yacht when she experienced a "sudden, unexplained change in consciousness," resulting in her feeling "disoriented, physically unstable" and was falling in and out of sleep.
That's when, the complaint states, Brown guided her to a bedroom on the yacht, removed her bikini bottoms, and raped her on a bed despite her objections. Doe alleges in the complaint that the sex was not consensual, that Brown did not wear protection, and that he "demanded" the next morning that she purchase the emergency contraceptive Plan B.
Ariel Mitchell, a Miami-based attorney representing the plaintiff, tells New Times her client did not report the incident to police because of the likely ramifications on her professional life.
"She feared many consequences [of reporting the incident], including being in fear for her life and being bullied and ostracized," Mitchell tells New Times, "just like the public is trying to do now."
Mitchell says she and California-based attorney George Vrabeck "are advocating for all victims." They ask that anyone with information contact them either at their website, or on Instagram at @arielesq305 or @georgevrabeck.
New Times will update this post with a copy of the complaint when it becomes available early next week.