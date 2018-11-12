 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
In the bull's-eye?
In the bull's-eye?
National Hurricane Center

Late-Season Storm Forms in the Atlantic

Chuck Strouse | November 12, 2018 | 9:08am
AA

Update: The 1 p.m. report from the National Hurricane Center slightly reduced the chances of the storm developing to 80 percent.

A late-season storm forming in the Atlantic has a 90 percent chance of evolving into something more serious, the National Hurricane Center reports.

Related Stories

"The disturbance is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward for the next few days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas," the center noted at 7 a.m. today.

Though it's still early to know whether the storm threatens South Florida, the service noted a high chance of rain and rip currents for much of the week. "Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased and become a little more concentrated this morning," the service noted, "and environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.”

Late-season storms can be some of the most destructive. Hurricane Kate hit the Florida Panhandle November 20, 1985, with 120 mph winds; Wrong Way Lenny nailed the northern Antilles with 150 mph winds November 17, 1999; and most famous, Mitch belted Honduras with 180 mph winds October 25, 1998. 

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: