Late-Season Storm Forms in the Atlantic

Update: The 1 p.m. report from the National Hurricane Center slightly reduced the chances of the storm developing to 80 percent.
A late-season storm forming in the Atlantic has a 90 percent chance of evolving into something more serious, the National Hurricane Center reports.
"The disturbance is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward for the next few days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas," the center noted at 7 a.m. today.
Though it's still early to know whether the storm threatens South Florida, the service noted a high chance of rain and rip currents for much of the week. "Shower and thunderstorm activity
Late-season storms can be some of the most destructive. Hurricane Kate hit the Florida Panhandle November 20, 1985, with 120 mph winds; Wrong Way Lenny nailed the northern Antilles with 150 mph winds November 17, 1999; and most famous, Mitch belted Honduras with 180 mph winds October 25, 1998.
