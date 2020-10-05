The Dolphins Brought Field Goals to a Touchdown Fight in Loss to Seahawks

The year 2020 has been a wash for almost everyone. Why should things be any different for the Miami Dolphins?

All weekend, Miami sports fans anxiously anticipated a matchup on Sunday in which their overmatched two-loss team would attempt to overcome the odds and take down a heavily favored opponent. Everyone wanted to see if Miami could pull off the upset.

But enough about the Heat — hours earlier, the Dolphins provided Miamians an appetizer to the NBA Finals in the form of a disappointing, yet totally predictable, 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

But hey, the Miami Heat won. VICTORY SUNDAY!

The Dolphins came into the game knowing they'd have to be firing on all cylinders on offense in order to keep up with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Instead of performing on offense like a self-driving Tesla, however, they slowly cruised between the 20-yard lines like a mid-'90s Toyota Corolla.

The result? Field goals. Five field goals. And one loss.

¡CINCO DE CINCO!



Jason Sanders vuelve a convertir un gol de campo y ahora están a dos puntos de Seattle



Seahawks 17-15 Dolphins

Outside of a garbage-time Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown run, the Dolphins' entire offense consisted of Jason Sanders field goals. At one point, the Dolphins rode Sanders' foot to within two points, at 17-15.

Then, Russell Wilson happened, and the Seahawks blasted off. Two touchdowns later, the score was 31-15, and the Dolphins were toast.

.@DMoeSwagg23 hauls in the 17-yard touchdown from @DangeRussWilson to extend our lead!



????: FOX pic.twitter.com/FD3K1HrIWA — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 4, 2020

The Dolphins are now a 1-3 football team with few, if any, redeeming qualities. They aren't particularly good at anything or exciting in any one area of the game. The only thing that provides hope sits on the bench in the form of backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Everything else is already looking toward next year. It's as if the next 12 games are the Dolphins' 2021 preseason.

In a way, that makes sense. The year 2020 has been a wash for almost everyone, and we all hope 2021 is a lot better. Why should things be any different for the Miami Dolphins?