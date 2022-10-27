Kanye West Accused of Stiffing Miami Studio for $145K

As rapper Kanye West has spent the past few weeks cozying up with the far-right and spouting anti-Semitic remarks, his brand partners and business affiliates have dropped him like a hot brick.
The Grammy-winning musician, now known as "Ye," has also had difficulty securing an attorney to represent him and is dealing with threats of a $250 million defamation lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after he falsely claimed that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose.
Adding to West's mounting legal woes, he's been slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly shafting a Miami art studio on a rental contract.
According to a lawsuit filed in South Florida federal court on October 24 (attached at the bottom of this story), West failed to pay $145,813 to a studio in Miami's Design District after he rented the space for most of January and demanded a major overhaul down to the color scheme.
West agreed to rent out the space from Surface Area — a gallery and showroom that doubles as a studio — for most of January at a rate of $5,000 a day, according to the court documents. The company says it started to customize the space per West's request, "at considerable cost," promptly bringing in sound equipment and making other accommodations.
"The Defendant also requested that the Plaintiff commence removing certain pieces from the curated art collection, design objects, and furniture from the space," the lawsuit states. "The Plaintiff complied and, in the late evening hours of January 5th, began arranging for the removal of those valuable items (with a collective value of nearly $50,000,000)."
After the space was used by West's collaborators, including producer 88-Keys and rapper Pardison Fontaine, West's team abandoned the deal and never paid the owner, according to the lawsuit.
"The Defendant has failed to pay any amounts whatsoever to the Plaintiff," the lawsuit reads.
In a statement provided to New Times, Surface Area's attorney Jonathan Smulevich says that his client "pulled off what was essentially an overnight transformation of its art studio into a recording studio for Ye and accompanying artists."
"My client is simply asking for the payment they were promised by Ye for their hard work in customizing and renting this unique space to Ye," says Smulevich, an attorney at the Miami firm of Lowy and Cook. "Hopefully, this matter can be resolved quickly without prolonged litigation. However, my client has made it clear that it will not bear the financial burden that belongs to Ye."
According to the website for Surface Area's owner, Surface Media, the space is a "shoppable showroom" featuring hand-selected design objects and a curated art collection. By day, it's a content studio and by night, it's a venue for live events and more.
The lawsuit follows a string of controversial comments and conduct by West in recent weeks. On October 3, during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, he posed next to conservative commentator Candace Owens while sporting "White Lives Matter" shirts. On October 8, he posted a tweet in which he threatened to go "death con 3 on Jewish people," leading Twitter to lock his account.
In response to his comments, major companies like Balenciaga, Vogue, and Adidas, former home to his Yeezy fashion line, have broken off relationships with him.