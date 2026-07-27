IShowSpeed buys $11M content-creation studio in Miami-Dade

Popular influencer and livestreamer IShowSpeed has bought a Miami-Dade warehouse to convert into a content-creation studio for nearly $11 million, according to The Real Deal.

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Popular influencer and livestreamer IShowSpeed has bought a Miami-Dade warehouse to convert into a content-creation studio for nearly $11 million, according to The Real Deal.

The 21-year-old streamer, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., purchased a 26,600-square-foot industrial building on a 1.8-acre lot at 8700 NW Seventh Avenue in unincorporated Miami-Dade County, sources familiar with the deal told the publication.

The mostly windowless building, which is painted all black, appears to be connected to Limited Spec Automotive, a used-car dealership specializing in luxury vehicles. The seller, an entity managed by Edgar and Farid Guanuna, paid $8 million for the property in 2022, buying it from the Miami Rescue Mission, a nonprofit that serves the city’s homeless population, property records show. Farid Guanuna is the CEO of Limited Spec Automotive.

Real estate agent Jordan Karp (son of well-known Miami-based architect Kobi Karp) reportedly represented IShowSpeed in the deal. Karp did not respond to New Times’ emailed request for comment.

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The Ohio-born streamer, who has more than 50 million YouTube subscribers, 45 million Instagram followers and 47 million TikTok followers, is considered one of the world’s most popular internet personalities.

Back in 2024, the influencer went viral after he leaped over two oncoming high-end sports cars ( his custom Lamborghini Huracán wrapped as a tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo and a McLaren) during his YouTube livestream on Northeast Second Avenue in Little River, down the road from the new warehouse he has reportedly purchased.

“I just jumped over 2 cars ong,” he wrote on X alongside a video of the impressive leap.

i just jumped over 2 cars ong😁😁 pic.twitter.com/EXDdEH3mge — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui) August 3, 2024

Earlier this month, FIFA announced an investigation after allegations that an Argentine supporter racially abused him during Argentina’s 3–2 round-of-32 win over Cape Verde in Miami. The streamer recently performed his hit single “Champions,” featured on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album, at the tournament’s closing ceremony.

The purchase comes as South Florida has rapidly emerged as an epicenter of the influencer and streamer economy. Miami is already home to a growing roster of online personalities — among them Braden Peters, the looksmaxxing streamer known as Clavicular, whom New Times recently profiled.