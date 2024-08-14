 South Florida Webinar Explains How to Fight Invasive Pulse Corals | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Tonight! Join Fight to Protect Miami Waters From Invasive Pulse Coral

Marine biologists have tracked the species' spread in the Caribbean and fear they could soon move into South Florida.
August 14, 2024
Pulse coral colony
Pulse coral colony Photo by U.S. Navy

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$2,300
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Calling all South Floridians who care about the marine ecosystems around them! There's still time to dive into a webinar that's spreading the word about invasive species threatening local waters.

Tonight at 6 p.m., Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation, alongside the UF/IFAS Extension Urban Horticulture Program, is hosting a session that's all about tackling invasive pulse corals recently spotted in the Carribean.
The pulse corals, specifically Unomia stolonifera and Xenia umbellata, originate from the Indo-Pacific region and the Red Sea. They form mats over native corals and vegetation, threatening local biodiversity and affecting industries that rely on marine ecosystems.

Marine biologists have documented the corals' spread in the waters around Puerto Rico and Cuba and fear they could soon set up shop in South Florida.

"Pulse corals have had a negative impact on local environments, as they can invade a wide variety of habitat types including coral reefs, seagrass meadows, and mangrove systems. The disruption of native plants and corals can cause a cascade of impacts leading to loss of biodiversity," writes UF/IFAS Extension, a collaboration between the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences and local scientists.

The corals' appearance in foreign marine environments has been linked to accidental releases by aquarium keepers, illegal aquaculture activities, and coral fragments hitching rides on boats and fishing gear.

The webinar, "Invasive Pulse Corals: Be on the Lookout," will feature Ana Zangroniz, a Florida Sea Grant Extension Agent for Miami-Dade County, who will provide insights on how to identify and manage these intruders.  Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation shared the seminar yesterday afternoon on their X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) account.

Pulse corals are easy to spot with their white to pink, long tentacles and their characteristic "pulse" movement in the currents. If you are enjoying South Florida's tropical waters, keep an eye out for these invasive species. However, make sure not to touch or remove them. Simply take a picture and report your findings to the U.S. Geological Survey's Nonindigenous Aquatic Species website.

To register for this webinar and learn more about how to help, visit this link
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
50-Year Cold Case: Bodies Pulled From Vehicle in Plantation Canal

Police

50-Year Cold Case: Bodies Pulled From Vehicle in Plantation Canal

By Zulekha Pitts
Who's Behind the "Weird," Brat-Summer Billboard Near Mar-a-Lago?

Politics

Who's Behind the "Weird," Brat-Summer Billboard Near Mar-a-Lago?

By Zulekha Pitts
Map: Do You Live in One of Miami’s Hottest Neighborhoods?

Environment

Map: Do You Live in One of Miami’s Hottest Neighborhoods?

By Naomi Feinstein
Hungover Layover: Miami Airport Ranks Worst in Nation for These Flights

Travel

Hungover Layover: Miami Airport Ranks Worst in Nation for These Flights

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation