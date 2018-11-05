Dolphins Jerome Baker Shouted Out His Mama After His Touchdown Beat The New York Jets

What did the doctor prescribe for a banged up Miami Dolphins team that has lost four of its last five games and had little reason to believe any good news is headed their way heading into the second half of the season? A second helping of the New York Jets and their terrible rookie quarterback Sam Darold, of course!

New York Jets antibiotics always do the trick! The Dolphins roll into Victory Monday feeling brand new!

Needing a win in the worst way, the Dolphins took to the mangled field where the Miami Hurricanes had lost to the Duke Blue Devils just hours earlier against a Jets team that was their mirror image, only with more hope for the future and less concerned about the now. If the Dolphins somehow managed to lose to this Jets team, this season was a wrap. Done-zo. Finished. Put to bed. Adios, everything that matters

Before kickoff, it appeared nothing good would be happening. You get it. Only bad things if the Dolphins lose to the Jets.

Luckily, Sam Darold saw to it that the Dolphins season continued, donating four interceptions that the Dolphins cashed in for a lackluster 13-6 win. Every time the Dolphins tried to give the game away, Darold threw an interception. It was super-nice of him! Thanks, new guy!

The final difference in the game was a clutch pick-six interception by Dolphins rookie linebacker Jerome Baker. With the game on the line and the Jets starting a drive in hopes of tying it up, Darold dropped back and fed the Phins linebacker out of Ohio State a tasty pick-six interception on a beautiful Hard Rock Stadium platter. Ballgame. Dolphins win.

After the win, Baker made sure to shout out the person that made his game-clinching interception possible — his mama, of course. Everybody has a mama. There are no interceptions or touchdowns without a mama.

Jerome Baker to the house! pic.twitter.com/Uryyxo7naD — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) November 4, 2018

This ball may never leave Dolphins LB Jerome Baker’s hands. #NYJvsMIA pic.twitter.com/b80RAK8NE3 — Safid Deen ???????????????? (@Safid_Deen) November 4, 2018

The Dolphins are objectively not a good team. They won on Sunday despite all of 43 total offensive yards in the second half, including only one drive that lasted more than three plays. They are 5-4, however, thanks to the appearance of the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Oakland Raiders on their schedule. Thankfully, this isn't college football, and there are no ratings experts to impress, so the Dolphins, as of today, might appear to some to have hopes of being a playoff-caliber team.

Next week, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will have something to say about that, though. Things will likely go a tad differently than they did against Sam Darold. If the Dolphins can pull out the win, they'll head into their bye week 6-4 and sitting pretty in the AFC playoff picture, with Ryan Tannehill likely on the mend and near a return. Ha ha.

What a weird season. What a weird game. A win is a win, though.