Installing Emergency Generators in Miami-Dade Public Housing Would Cost $150 Million

After 12 senior citizens overheated and died last year in a sweltering Hollywood nursing home where Hurricane Irma knocked out the air conditioning, commissioners in Miami-Dade County agreed to look into installing generators in all of the county's public housing developments.

But now that officials have crunched the numbers, that improvement seems unlikely to ever happen. According to initial estimates, taxpayers would have to spend $150 million to install generators capable of providing air conditioning, electricity, and elevator service in the more than 100 public housing sites across Miami-Dade.

"Given [the Public Housing and Community Development Department's] reliance on a limited funding source for its operational and capital needs," Mayor Carlos Gimenez wrote in a memo to commissioners, "priorities need to be made."