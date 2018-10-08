Hurricane Michael Winds Could Hit Miami by Tuesday Morning

Hurricane Michael continued strengthening this afternoon and could deliver strong winds and heavy rain to Miami by early Tuesday.

By 2 p.m. Monday, the storm's strength had reached 75 mph, and as it moves away from Cuba, it's expected to strengthen all the way through Wednesday, when wind speeds might hit 120 mph, making Michael a strong Category 3.

Maximum rain could be 12 inches on the Gulf Coast of North Florida. The Keys are expected to receive two to four inches of rain, with South Florida somewhere in between, the National Weather Service reported. Miami is on the wet side of the storm, so flooding here could be significant. The early-afternoon forecast put the odds of the city receiving tropical storm-force winds around 10 percent.