 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Wind arrival times
Wind arrival times
National Weather Service

Hurricane Michael Winds Could Hit Miami by Tuesday Morning

Chuck Strouse | October 8, 2018 | 4:06pm
AA

Hurricane Michael continued strengthening this afternoon and could deliver strong winds and heavy rain to Miami by early Tuesday.

By 2 p.m. Monday, the storm's strength had reached 75 mph, and as it moves away from Cuba, it's expected to strengthen all the way through Wednesday, when wind speeds might hit 120 mph, making Michael a strong Category 3.

Maximum rain could be 12 inches on the Gulf Coast of North Florida. The Keys are expected to receive two to four inches of rain, with South Florida somewhere in between, the National Weather Service reported. Miami is on the wet side of the storm, so flooding here could be significant. The early-afternoon forecast put the odds of the city receiving tropical storm-force winds around 10 percent. 

This past Sunday, Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency in 35 counties in the storm's path, most on the Gulf Coast. Neither Miami-Dade nor Broward was among them.

Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum canceled campaign stops from Pensacola to Gainesville. He and Scott spoke on the phone Wednesday and, according to the Tampa Bay Times, the storm could have "significant implications" on the midterm elections. Gillum, the paper noted, is the public face of the state capital.

Likelihood of tropical storm-force winds. Green means about 10 percent.
Likelihood of tropical storm-force winds. Green means about 10 percent.
National Weather Service

Moreover, the death of 12 seniors in a Hollywood nursing home during last year's Hurricane Irma — for which the governor has been significantly blamed because he didn't help despite many phone calls — has not been mentioned in Scott's Senate race against incumbent Bill Nelson.

Coinciding with the king tide, as well as the invasion of red tide, on the state's east coast, the storm is also predicted to cause unexpected damage in Miami. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >