Hurricane Fiona: Storm on Track to Strengthen After Battering Dominican Republic

September 19, 2022 7:11PM

A man clings to a concrete beam in Ponce, Puerto Rico, during flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona Sept. 17-18, 2022. He was rescued by members of the 125th Military Police Battalion.
A man clings to a concrete beam in Ponce, Puerto Rico, during flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona Sept. 17-18, 2022. He was rescued by members of the 125th Military Police Battalion. Photo by Puerto Rican National Guard
A day after pummeling Puerto Rico, causing catastrophic flooding and leaving almost the entire island of 3.2 million residents in the dark, Hurricane Fiona ripped across the neighboring Dominican Republic.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Fiona was still wreaking havoc across much of Puerto Rico when it reached the coast of the Dominican Republic early Monday. As the storm moves across warmer waters and away from the Dominican Republic, it is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday — marking the first major hurricane in the Atlantic this year.

As of now, Fiona is not expected to approach the east coast of the U.S.

"The official forecast shows steady strengthening with Fiona becoming a major hurricane within the next couple of days," the latest NHC advisory reads. "This is in line with the latest intensity model guidance and also similar to the previous NHC forecasts."
click to enlarge
One day after Hurricane Fiona struck, rain falls on the town of Cayey, Puerto Rico, on September 19, 2022.
Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images

Up to 15 inches of rain are expected across the eastern part of the Dominican Republic. Officials have closed beaches and asked residents to stay home. According to the latest advisory, a hurricane warning is in effect for the coast of the Dominican Republic, as well as nearby Turks and Caicos, with expected maximum winds of nearly 85 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the southeastern Bahamas.

"Heavy rains from the trailing bands of Fiona will continue across Puerto Rico through this evening, and across the eastern Dominican Republic through tonight," the NHC said Monday evening. "These rains could produce life-threatening and catastrophic flooding along with mudslides and landslides across Puerto Rico and eastern portions of the Dominican Republic."

Early Monday morning, Fiona's eye battered the small Dominican fishing village of Boca de Yuma. Photos taken from the shore of the booming tourist destination of Punta Cana, typically known for its white sand beaches and luxury resorts, show wrecked boats, uprooted palm trees, and battered beachside buildings.

Meanwhile, 100 miles away in Puerto Rico, downed power lines blocked streets, and residents slogged through knee-deep muddy water alongside National Guard members. Estimates of rainfall from the storm in southern Puerto Rico range from 12 to 20 inches, with localized downpours exceeding 30 inches.

On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in the U.S. territory, mobilizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts on the island. The following day, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi said in a press conference that more than 1,000 stranded residents had been rescued across 25 municipalities.

While Puerto Rican officials cautioned that it's still too early to assess the full scope of Fiona's damage, they confirmed multiple deaths across the island. One man reportedly died in the storm in an accident involving a gas generator. His wife, who suffered severe burns, survived.
click to enlarge
Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers from the 125th Military Police Battalion help rescue families trapped by floods during the passing of Hurricane Fiona. The Guard prepositioned personnel and heavy equipment in nine locations before the storm.
Photo by Puerto Rican National Guard
Puerto Rico's infrastructure was already in a fragile state, still recovering from Hurricane Maria, which made landfall on the island in September 2017 as a Category 4 storm. Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing thousands of residents and leaving nearly half of the island's homes without power for months on end.

The Puerto Rican government privatized its grid's transmission systems in 2021 in hopes of improving electrical service, but  the country continued to experience widespread blackouts. Prior to Hurricane Fiona, many frustrated and desperate residents had been taking to the streets in protest and calling on Gov. Pierluisi to cancel the country's 15-year contract with its main power utility, LUMA Energy, which began in June 2021. Last month, Pierluisi himself publicly criticized the company following a string of blackouts across the country.

As of Monday morning, more than 1.31 million of 1.46 million LUMA customers remained without power in Puerto Rico, according to PowerOutage.us.

LUMA says it has mobilized nearly 2,000 employees and contractors to restore the power grid.

"While power restoration has now occurred for more than 100,000 customers, LUMA crews continue to work to stabilize the grid," the company said. "We will continue to work non-stop until every customer is restored and the entire grid is reenergized."

Gov. Pierluisi has not given a precise timeline for when Puerto Ricans can expect power to be restored. He claimed, however, that it would be a "matter of days," not months. 

The Dominican Republic has been battered by hurricanes in recent years as well.

It was ravaged by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl in July 2018. In August 2020, less than a month after being struck by Hurricane Isaias, the country sustained extensive damage from Hurricane Laura.

click to enlarge
Fiona is forecast to become a "major hurricane" (aka a Category 3 Hurricane or higher) by Wednesday.
Forecast image by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

