Trayvon Martin's Mom Sybrina Fulton Picks Up Clinton, Booker Endorsements

Sybrina Fulton (right) at the Million Hoodies Union Square protest against the shooting of her son, Trayvon Martin.

The endorsements for Sybrina Fulton's campaign for Miami-Dade County commissioner keep rolling in.

Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin and founder of the Trayvon Martin Foundation, picked up several major endorsements from members of the Democratic Party this week.

Friday, former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton encouraged her social media followers to donate to Fulton's campaign. Fulton campaigned for Clinton in 2016 and spoke at the Democratic National Convention that year as one of the Mothers of the Movement — African-American mothers who have lost children to gun violence or police brutality.

A Mother of the Movement to prevent gun violence, @SybrinaFulton has already helped turn tragedy into action. Now she’s running for office as a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 1. If you can, contribute to help her win and make the change we need: https://t.co/TExSHxDFjL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2019

New Jersey Sen. and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker followed with his own endorsement of Fulton's campaign yesterday.

"Sybrina Fulton would have had every right to be overcome by anger and despair after the death of her son Trayvon Martin," Booker said in a press statement. "Instead, she has turned her pain into purpose as an activist, organizer, and now candidate for public office. I am proud to know Sybrina and stand shoulder to shoulder with her in the fight to end gun violence and achieve greater justice for all. She is a friend and an ally, and I fully endorse her candidacy for Miami-Dade County Commissioner."

Fulton has also earned the support of Shannon Watts, the founder of anti-gun violence organization Moms Demand Action, as well as civil rights activist Michael Skolnik.

A hero of mine and dear friend, Sybrina Fulton, the mother fo Trayvon Martin, is running for Miami-Dade County Commissioner.



If you have a few extra bucks to donate to her campaign, it would mean the world to me and to her! https://t.co/rqKvcYYPAF pic.twitter.com/OXURrUaZ80 — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 30, 2019

Fulton is running against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert to represent District 1 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. The seat is currently held by longtime Commissioner Barbara Jordan, who is retiring due to term limits. As of late August, Fulton has raised less than a tenth of her opponent Gilbert, who has taken in more than $345,000 in campaign contributions.

Fulton has worked for the county in several capacities, including in Miami-Dade's public housing division. After Martin was killed by George Zimmerman in a notorious 2012 shooting in Sanford, Florida, Fulton started a foundation in her son's name to help other families affected by gun violence.