Hialeah Police Prepare for "Civil Unrest" With $134,000 Purchase of Ballistic Helmets

The last time a giant protest turned into a chaotic state of civil unrest in Hialeah was — well, it's hard to point to a recent example. The city's police stay busy chasing crotch-grabbing car dealers, fake veterinarians, and mail thieves, but a mob of angry rioters has yet to descend upon the "City of Progress."

Regardless, this past Tuesday the Hialeah City Council unanimously voted to spend up to $134,070 on 300 military-grade ballistic helmets for its 355 police officers. That's more than double the amount the city will spend on new patrol vehicles and $51,000 more than the department will get for new uniforms.

Why do they need all of those helmets? Hialeah PD explained that the six-figure purchase was necessary "to avoid injury to officers that respond to civil unrest and other dangerous incidents." The city will purchase the helmets from GL Distributors, a Pembroke Pines company that sells two kinds of ballistic helmets costing between $325 and $445 apiece.