Ex-MTSU Punter Goes Viral, Shoots Shot for Miami Dolphins Job

In a bold move to land an NFL contract, Kyle Ulbrich, a former Middle Tennessee State University punter, has garnered nationwide attention on social media by setting up shop outside the Miami Dolphins training camp.On his X account, Ulbrich shared how he is striving to attain his goal of becoming an NFL pro. "It's always a dream until it becomes a reality. I just want an opportunity to prove myself," Ulbrich posted.The punter set up signs outside the facility including one that read, "Will punt for change," and another that recited his college career accomplishments: leading the C-USA in punting average (47.1 yards) and punts over 50 yards in his senior year, among other feathers in his cap.His efforts have drummed up support online, though he has yet to receive an official response from the team.User Nicky Smokes declared, "I'm sold. Someone get this man a job."Jared Smith of Fox Sports Radio tweeted, "I respect the hustle. This is essentially how I got my first on-air gig after college."If the Dolphins don't bite, maybe other teams will recognize his dedication to football.