Fashion Editor Blasts Fontainebleau Hotel for Not Recycling

On a typically sweltering day on Miami Beach, a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau was patrolling the waterside to make sure all of the guests were satisfied. Looking through his black-rimmed sunglasses around the pool, he knew where the guests liked to mingle and which glasses of lemonade and booze needed topping off. The one thing he didn't know: where the heck to recycle plastic on the Fontainebleau property.

"I'm genuinely shocked that a beachfront property doesn't recycle," says Gabrielle Prescod, a fashion editor for Bustle who visited the Fontainebleau in May.

Prescod tells New Times she was only ever offered single-use plastic cups during her stay, and whenever she asked where she could recycle, she was told the hotel didn't do that. This was baffling to her since she had been to other hotels in the area, such as 1 Hotel on South Beach, that prided themselves on being eco-friendly.

Miami-Dade County is one of the worst counties in South Florida when it comes to recycling. Florida Department of Environmental Protection data shows that only 16 percent of Miami's solid waste was recycled in 2018, compared to 29 percent in Broward and 41 percent in Palm Beach.

Certain cities have taken steps to buck the trend and be better stewards of South Florida's unique environment. Miami Beach, in particular, passed an ordinance in 2012 requiring households and commercial businesses to have a recycling plan or face fines from the city. But how far that policy reaches at one of the Beach's most iconic hotels remains to be seen.

On a recent morning, New Times visited the Fontainebleau to find out if the five-star establishment really is contributing to Miami's recycling deficit. A quick scan of the glamorous lobby showed plenty to enjoy for the beach's bougie elite: huge crystal light fixtures, a fully stocked bar but no recycling bins.

Concierge staff said recycling bins are kept in the office, and they take any plastic bottles you may be trying to ethically dispose of. All the bins on the beach and near the pool, they said, are recycling bins used for plastic cups. Employees outside the hotel said otherwise, however.

Pool attendants seemed confused when asked about recycling bins, saying they only had trash cans by the pool. Cabana managers and cleaning crew on the hotel's beach property were equally unaware of any place to recycle the plastic cups they served drinks in but kindly offered to throw away waste in the metal trash bins that line the sand.

At the neighboring Eden Roc property, meanwhile, the concierge said the hotel does not put out recycling for "aesthetic purposes" but similar to the Fontainebleau, claims to recycle in a "back office."

Spokespersons for the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment. A spokeswoman from the City of Miami Beach tells New Times that the Fontainebleau and the Eden Roc were not among the 21 businesses cited for not having a recycling program between July 2018 to now.

Prescod was appalled by her experience at the Fontainebleau, saying that as someone who tries to help the environment in small ways, this seemed like a major issue. "Any plastic dumped within ten miles of the water is likely to turn up in the ocean, and for a hotel that's so expensive and so close to the beach, this is irresponsible," she says.