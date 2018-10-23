Nothing Is Scarier This Halloween Than Florida's Nightmarish Politics

Florida might not seem like a natural setting for bone-chilling horror. Gothic mansions on dark hillsides are tough to come by in the Sunshine State. Dracula would wilt in ten seconds flat in the tropical sun, and Michael Myers would probably require hospitalization for heatstroke before he could knock anyone off.

But that doesn't mean this state isn't stocked with horrifying monsters. It's just that our ghouls all make their bones in politics rather than serial killing.

Behold, the most spine-tingling roundup of Halloween terror that Florida has to offer:

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Carlos Blobmenez. Seven years ago, he emerged from the depths of the county commission looking like just another milquetoast, moderate Republican. But Carlos Gimenez had a dark secret: Beneath the bureaucratic suits was a hideous freak of nature — an insatiable, ever-growing blob fueled by cash poured directly down its gullet by developers and construction magnates. Residents could only watch in horror as Blobmenez, pulsating with greed, expanded with terrifying speed, slapping down asphalt on an ever-widening suburban sprawl and leaving new highways in his wake where previously endangered birds and precious Everglades waterways had existed for centuries. Can anything stop this abomination? Not as long as campaign money continues streaming into his glistening, horrid mouth.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Bill "The Invisible Man" Nelson. On January 16, 1986, the Space Shuttle Columbia was hit with a random burst of gamma radiation. When the stunned crew awoke, one man was missing: payload specialist Bill Nelson. Except, they soon realized, he wasn't gone at all: The cosmic accident had left him completely invisible. Nelson learned to control his new power and won a U.S. Senate seat in 2001. But lately, his mutant ability is instantly triggered by any controversial issue. When constituents wanted a strong voice to push back at Donald Trump, Nelson vanished. When progressives suggested abolishing Trump's Gestapo, ICE, he went transparent. Universal healthcare? He's gone. A $15 minimum wage? You'll never find the Invisible Man!

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Rick Scotthulu. Once we opened that wretched Necronomicon, we were never able to stop the howling again. At first, we did not know from whence the squeals of terror came. That infernal noise cutting through our thoughts! That curdling, nonstop scream slicing through our brains and running down our spines and buckling our knees! At first we thought someone, somewhere was screaming nearby. But after days of searching, it became clear that it was all in our heads — that we were hearing the screaming telepathically as a group. At night, we would toss and turn and dream of the monster's grotesque, bald, pale skin reflecting moon beams in the dim night. Then there was that fetid, deplorable odor! The seas, we swear they turned green with thick algae and brownish muck, and we watched and wept as the fish washed ashore, choked dead from asphyxiation. Then we saw it. We spied that horrific beast of ancient lore, the evil Old One that the dark priests predicted. We saw the monster, with its dead-chicken skin, its hairless body, its bat wings spread as it lurched in the air over us. It was that infernal Scotthulu, risen from the depths of its inky, mildewy cavern in Tallahassee, creeping its way toward Washington.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Marioclops Diaz-Balart. Maybe it was all the sugar that did it, or the cigar smoke. Maybe it happened when a bullet went astray while Mario Diaz-Balart was stuffing his pockets with NRA cash months after the Parkland massacre. Nobody really knows what turned the Republican congressman into a Cyclops. But the longtime Florida rep's tunnel vision has left him unable to stop voting exactly in line with Trump's position on almost every issue since the groper-in-chief was elected, and even posing for photos with the far-right hate group the Proud Boys. Even with his one good eye, Marioclops is blind to climate change and has been heard referring to global warming as a scheme to make money while clutching fistfuls of Big Sugar cash and ignoring the toxic algae blooms and red tides that floated along his district.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio

Marion Hammerbal Lecter. In 1987, pistol-packing National Rifle Association lobbyist Marion Hammer almost single-handedly pushed state legislators to pass Florida's concealed-carry law. That first taste of power was sweet, and soon the 4-foot-11 grandma grew hungry for more. By the time she was named the NRA's first female president in 1995, the transformation was complete: Hammerbal Lecter's appetite for politicians was insatiable. With an unassuming AOL email address, she hounded lawmakers with exclamation-filled tirades, insulted her political opponents, and campaigned against conservatives who betrayed her. She crafted Stand Your Ground in 2005 and then methodically chewed out the gun-control advocates who stood in her way. Even after 17 students and faculty were shot dead in Parkland, Hammer fought the state Legislature's moderate gun-reform proposals, calling it "political eyewash." At last check, she was spotted in Tallahassee having an old friend for dinner.

Illustration by Alvaro Diaz-Rubio