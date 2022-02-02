Which Florida Official Condemned Nazis the Best?

Screenshot via Twitter

Gov. Ron DeSantis: 1

Yesterday about a dozen (apparently illiterate) clowns displayed anti-Semitic messages on an overpass in Central Florida



This dangerous poison must always be rejected, while also avoiding giving these freaks the attention & importance they desperately seek & do not deserve — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 31, 2022

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio: 5

The Jewish community in our country must get serious about our self-defense, real quick. This was today in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/4UgCJXDFv6 — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) January 31, 2022

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabe Groisman: 7.5

Yes, the 1A allows losers to spew hate, and FL’s HB1 prohibits disseminating personal info b/c they’ll claim it was meant to harass, but I do miss those times when you could kick the shit out of punks like these, and no one would say a word. Cue scene 👉🏼 https://t.co/WCEiv9jBxx https://t.co/4lP6zp6bb2 — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) January 31, 2022

State Sen. Jason Pizzo: 8

I am calling on every member of the Florida House and Senate, as well as @GovRonDeSantis and @marcorubio to publicly denounce the despicable display of anti-semitism in Orlando this weekend. We’re getting crickets or deleted tweets from most… pic.twitter.com/crJwqfIIit — Michael Grieco (@Mike_Grieco) January 31, 2022

State Rep. Michael Grieco: 8.5

This is why it’s important to teach children history, so they don’t think that racist or antisemitic acts are ok. The ugliness that occurred in Orlando yesterday is the response of people when leaders have selective silence, which gives approval for acts like this 👇🏾‼️ https://t.co/JfgaqbRzqd — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) January 31, 2022

State Sen. Shervin "Shev" Jones: 9

The rise in hate fueled by Neo-Nazis and white supremacists must be forcefully condemned at every level.



Much like at other moments in history, we cannot afford to be silent. We cannot ignore it — and we must confront it wherever and whenever it appears. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 31, 2022

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava: 10