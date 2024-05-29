Game On! Panthers Knot Series with Dramatic 3-2 Overtime Win Over Rangers

Vincent Trocheck rifles one home on the power play, opening the scoring for the Rangers!#NYR pic.twitter.com/EaELJlffOA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 29, 2024

ALL TIED UP IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Now batting: Carter Verhaeghe

Another look at Laf's equalizer

INJECT THIS INTO OUR VEINS

The Florida Panthers are two wins away from a second Stanley Cup Finals appearance thanks to a critical overtime victory in Game 4 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals.The Panthers pulled off a clutch 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday night, leveling the NHL Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece. With their backs against the wall and the series on the cusp of a 3-1 deficit, the Panthers decided making their lives easier moving forward in the series was the way to go, and they now head into Game 5 in New York all tied up.Series on.The Panthers will be back in Sunrise later this week, and the only question remaining is whether it will be to move on or to stay alive to fight another day.The Panthers entered Game 4 with renewed urgency, but the Rangers struck first, with former Panther Vincent Trocheck netting a power-play goal midway through the first period.Trocheck’s slap shot from the high slot hit the crossbar and ricocheted into the net, giving New York an early 1-0 lead.Big-timevibes!The Panthers answered back in the second period when Sam Bennett tied the game at 1-1 at 8:45 by capitalizing on his own rebound and jamming the puck past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.Mere minutes later, Carter Verhaeghe put the Panthers on top with a power-play goal from Matthew Tkachuk's centering pass. The lead would be short-lived, as New York managed to equalize early in the third period when Alexis Lafrenière beat Sergei Bobrovsky from close range to knot it at 2-2.Despite Florida peppering New York with a massive shot advantage, the game stayed tied and headed into overtime. Then, a mere 1:12 into the extra period, Sam Reinhart capitalized on a power play, firing a shot from the slot that beat Shesterkin.Things you love to see? This. On the verge of a massive hill to climb, the Panthers are back on serve heading into Game 5 in New York.Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. If the Panthers can steal another game on the road, they'll have a shot sealing the deal at home come Saturday night.Stock up on your rats, folks. The Panthers aren't done playing at home yet.