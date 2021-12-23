Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Environmental

Panther Porn: First Photos Circulate of the Endangered Cats Having Sex

December 23, 2021 9:03AM

Biologists have captured what might be the first-ever images of Florida panthers having sex.
Biologists have captured what might be the first-ever images of Florida panthers having sex. Courtesy of Fish and Wildlife Research Institute
Imagine you were caught on camera doing the nasty and someone shared the photos with tens of thousands of people online who applauded and ridiculed your sexual performance.

Well, that's exactly what happened to two panthers in Florida — possibly for the first time ever.

Biologists with the state's Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) recently captured what might be the first-ever images of elusive Florida panthers having sex. The NSFW images feature two panthers mating in a field of grass. They were captured on August 24 by a remote trail camera north of the Caloosahatchee River on Babcock Ranch Preserve, a sprawling conservation area in Charlotte County,

According to the FWRI, successful panther breeding in this area is vital to the endangered species' long-term survival.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


"This is so important because it's the beginning of that next frontier for panther recovery," wildlife photographer Carlton Ward, Jr., tells New Times. "These mating panthers are truly giving new hope for the recovery of the species."
The images of the cats boinking — and the area where they were taken — are significant, given that few female panthers have been documented north of the Caloosahatchee River over the years. To Ward's knowledge, only three female panthers have been logged in the area over the past 50 years.

The mating photos provide evidence that the cats are expanding their breeding range, he says.

"The probability of getting a photo of a female panther north of the Caloosahatchee River is really low. The probability of getting a male and a female in the same frame is exceedingly low," Ward says. "And the possibility of getting a male and female literally mating for the first time seems next to impossible."

FWRI shared photos of the panthers before, during, and after sex on Instagram, where some users were quick to crack jokes.

"I love a good PP (panther porno) that is," one person wrote. "Amazing! He needs to clap more cheeks to save the species!" another commented.


In recent years, the panthers' survival has been threatened by car collisions, habitat loss, and a newly discovered neurological disease. Currently, habitat loss from development and sea-level rise are the greatest threats to the Florida panther's long-term survival.

Wildlife officials hope the mating event resulted in a litter of kittens. If this is the case, they expect the kittens to emerge from the den in January 2022.

Ward sees the photos as an encouraging sign for the future of the species and its continual path to recovery, especially given that they were captured shortly after the passage of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, which aims to protect the panther.

"It's exciting to me. Here we have this moment, two Florida panthers mating in a territory that they're just now starting to reclaim," says Ward Jr. "It's a new chapter for the Florida panthers."
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
NYE 2022 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation