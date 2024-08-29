 Florida Panthers Are Second-Ugliest NHL Team, Says AI | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

AI Tool Claims Florida Panthers Are the Second-Ugliest NHL Team

Clearly, AI has no measure for Matthew Tkachuk's swagger, Aaron Ekblad's leadership skills, or Alexander Barkov’s composure.
August 29, 2024
Who you calling ugly?
Who you calling ugly? Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

One would be hard-pressed to argue that the Florida Panthers' triumphant 2023-24 Stanley Cup season wasn't beautiful.

Unfortunately, according to sports-betting site TonyBet.com, which used an Attractiveness Test's AI tool to rank 1,079 NHL players, individual Panthers players' physical beauty left much to be desired.

According to TonyBet, the Panthers are the second-least attractive team in the NHL. Only the St. Louis Blues ranked uglier, with the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and New York Islanders rounding out the bottom five.

TonyBet’s Attractiveness Test AI took a hard look — or at the very least a programmed scan — at 1,079 NHL players to determine which teams are the league’s biggest heartthrobs and which...might not be. The tool crowned the Vancouver Canucks the NHL's most attractive team, boasting an average score of 7.841 out of 10, with Nils Åman leading the way at a dashing 9.33.

The Panthers, by contrast, earned a score of 7.185, with A.J. Greer coming in as the top Panther at 8.74. If you casual Panthers fans out there are wondering who A.J. Greer is, you're surely not alone — he just signed with Florida this past offseason and has yet to officially skate as a Panther. Typical swooning for the new guy at school — sad!

A.J. Greer might be the Panther with the highest attractiveness score, but if you’re asking Panthers fans, AI clearly has no measure for Matthew Tkachuk's swagger, Aaron Ekblad's leadership skills, or Alexander Barkov’s calm composure. AI not being able to measure success in a man's sexiness indicates that the robots aren't close to taking over things. We have time to adapt.
click to enlarge A shirtless Steven Lorentz holding the Stanley Cup trophy
Yeah, we'll take the trophy: Steven Lorentz hoists the Stanley Cup at Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Beauty Is in the Eye of the Stanley Cup Holder

In a press release announcing the study, a TonyBet spokesperson admitted that AI does not have the ability to look deep within the souls of our beloved Panthers to gauge what is inside.

"Hockey entertains enthusiastic fans from across the world every season, with the 2024 Stanley Cup Final amassing 4.2 million viewers on ESPN. This study has highlighted the most attractive teams within the sport," the spokesperson said before admitting this election was rigged.

"While the players’ physical appearances do not necessarily impact their performance, it may kindle their popularity within the fanbase and, in turn, lead to more opportunities and sponsorships for hockey teams outside of the rink."

Luckily, for the next nine months, the Florida Panthers and their fans can simply point to the fact that no matter how sexy ChatGPT thinks they are, NHL records will always show that last season's roster was the most desirable in the league.

And if we had to guess, had the most success on the, um, dating scene this offseason. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi
"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

The Rich

"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

By Naomi Feinstein
Ex-Miami Heat Player Reveals Pat Riley's Disgusting Pregame Drill

Sports

Ex-Miami Heat Player Reveals Pat Riley's Disgusting Pregame Drill

By Zulekha Pitts
Person Cartoonishly Envelops Self in Luggage Wrap at Miami Airport

Miami Life

Person Cartoonishly Envelops Self in Luggage Wrap at Miami Airport

By Naomi Feinstein
Ron DeSantis' Florida Board of Education Appointee Was Once an Aspiring Rapper

Election

Ron DeSantis' Florida Board of Education Appointee Was Once an Aspiring Rapper

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation