Unfortunately, according to sports-betting site TonyBet.com, which used an Attractiveness Test's AI tool to rank 1,079 NHL players, individual Panthers players' physical beauty left much to be desired.
According to TonyBet, the Panthers are the second-least attractive team in the NHL. Only the St. Louis Blues ranked uglier, with the Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, and New York Islanders rounding out the bottom five.
TonyBet’s Attractiveness Test AI took a hard look — or at the very least a programmed scan — at 1,079 NHL players to determine which teams are the league’s biggest heartthrobs and which...might not be. The tool crowned the Vancouver Canucks the NHL's most attractive team, boasting an average score of 7.841 out of 10, with Nils Åman leading the way at a dashing 9.33.
The Panthers, by contrast, earned a score of 7.185, with A.J. Greer coming in as the top Panther at 8.74. If you casual Panthers fans out there are wondering who A.J. Greer is, you're surely not alone — he just signed with Florida this past offseason and has yet to officially skate as a Panther. Typical swooning for the new guy at school — sad!
A.J. Greer might be the Panther with the highest attractiveness score, but if you’re asking Panthers fans, AI clearly has no measure for Matthew Tkachuk's swagger, Aaron Ekblad's leadership skills, or Alexander Barkov’s calm composure. AI not being able to measure success in a man's sexiness indicates that the robots aren't close to taking over things. We have time to adapt.
Beauty Is in the Eye of the Stanley Cup Holder
In a press release announcing the study, a TonyBet spokesperson admitted that AI does not have the ability to look deep within the souls of our beloved Panthers to gauge what is inside.
"Hockey entertains enthusiastic fans from across the world every season, with the 2024 Stanley Cup Final amassing 4.2 million viewers on ESPN. This study has highlighted the most attractive teams within the sport," the spokesperson said before admitting this election was rigged.
"While the players’ physical appearances do not necessarily impact their performance, it may kindle their popularity within the fanbase and, in turn, lead to more opportunities and sponsorships for hockey teams outside of the rink."
Luckily, for the next nine months, the Florida Panthers and their fans can simply point to the fact that no matter how sexy ChatGPT thinks they are, NHL records will always show that last season's roster was the most desirable in the league.
And if we had to guess, had the most success on the, um, dating scene this offseason.