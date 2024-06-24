Red, White, and Boo! Florida Named One of Least Patriotic States

Given that Florida earned the dubious label "cradle of the January 6 insurrection" — the state with the most people charged in the U.S. Capitol riot — former president Donald Trump likely considers it a bastion of patriotism.
Not everyone agrees.
According to a new study by WalletHub, Florida is among the least patriotic states in the nation, ranking 46th.
To compile the list, WalletHub compared all states under the categories "military engagement" and "civic engagement."
The civic engagement category considered voter turnout in the 2020 presidential and primary elections, volunteer rate, trial and grand jury participation, and U.S. history and civic education requirements, among other criteria.
Under the military engagement category, the metrics include average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults between 2015 and 2020, active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults, and share of civilian adult population in military reserves.
The most patriotic states, according to the study, are Virginia, Alaska, Montana, Maine, and Oregon, in that order. Joining Florida at the bottom of the rankings are Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, and Arkansas, which occupy the 47th through 50th spots
The study also found that blue states had a significantly higher patriotism score than red states. (Commence the fury.)
"The most patriotic states have a lot of residents who serve or have served in the armed forces, high voter turnouts during elections, and a high share of the population volunteering with national or local organizations," Cassandra Happe, an analyst for Wallethub, wrote. "Patriotism also isn’t concentrated in any one particular area – the top states are located in vastly different geographic regions."
Dropping Florida down on the list is its civic engagement ranking of 49 out of all 50 states. The Sunshine State is ranked dead last for its volunteer rate among its residents.