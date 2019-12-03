After a Year of Record-High Temps, Miami Finally Gets a Cold Front

Early December is a magical time in South Florida. Fresh off Thanksgiving, Miamians have a lot to be grateful for: the end of hurricane season, the beginning of coquito season, and the arrival of Art Basel and Miami Art Week. The cooler weather is just gravy.

This morning in the 305, you're sure to see at least three pairs of Ugg boots and smell a few musty leather jackets from bygone fashion eras. A cold front sweeping Miami plunged temperatures into the low 50s overnight. Today the Miami area can expect highs of no more than 70 degrees.

But while this latest cold front might feel like sweet relief, weather records show this year has been one of the hottest in South Florida. Based on the first 11 months, 2019 has been the second hottest year on record, trailing only 2017.

I am soooo ready for this! After breaking another record high today here on Virginia Key (the 57th daily record high of the year so far), this is some well-deserved relief! #coldfront #winter #miami pic.twitter.com/DpNjmpor1R — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) December 2, 2019

Climatologists have been saying for years the Earth's rising temperatures are the result of manmade climate change. In a story yesterday, WLRN environmental reporter Jenny Staletovich pointed out that nine of the ten hottest years in history globally have occurred since 2005.

NOAA data shows this year will almost certainly be among them — there's a 99 percent chance 2019 will be one of the top five hottest years on the planet.

In Miami, an extremely hot October pushed 2019 toward the top of the pile. And according to University of Miami weather researcher Brian McNoldy, December's forecast calls for a 40 to 50 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures, so there's still time for 2019 to break 2017's record.

So for now, South Florida, embrace these cooler mornings — the National Weather Service predicts next year will be a hot one too.