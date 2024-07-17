 Florida Bar Sign Mocks Trump Assassination Attempt, Spurs Outrage | Miami New Times
Florida Bar Criticized for Joke About Shooter Missing Trump's "Inflated" Head

"How do you miss a head that's that inflated?" the sign asked.
July 17, 2024
A sign outside Harry's Banana Farm in Lake Worth Beach after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.
A sign outside Harry's Banana Farm in Lake Worth Beach after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Screenshot via WPTV News/YouTube
A popular South Florida dive bar is facing backlash after displaying a message on its marquee sign that joked about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

Shortly after a 20-year-old man using an AR-15-style rifle shot at Trump from more than 100 yards away during a presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — hitting Trump's ear, killing a spectator, and injuring at least two others — the folks at Harry's Banana Farm in Lake Worth Beach rearranged the letters on the bar's outdoor marquee.

"How do you miss a head that’s that inflated?" the sign inquired.

According to WPTV News (Channel 5), the controversial sign was displayed on Monday and taken down less than 24 hours later after outcry from members of the community.

A group of outraged Trump supporters wearing "Trump 2024" shirts showed up outside the restaurant to protest. Harry’s page on Yelp was also quickly flooded with negative reviews.

"I go with whatever is the hot topic," manager Lou De Stout told WPTV. "I thought it was just another humorous sign but apparently it struck a nerve."

Established in 1954 along U.S. Highway 1, Harry's Banana Farm has been known to craft whimsical messages on its marquee over the years, such as "Retirement: it’s like high school but your parents r never home" and "Sorry no Wi-Fi you'll have to talk to each other."

A new (and arguably less provocative) sign was put up outside the bar at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday: "Yeah for Trump. So happy for him. You crazy bastards happy."
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
