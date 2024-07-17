Florida Bar Criticized for Joke About Shooter Missing Trump's "Inflated" Head

A popular South Florida dive bar is facing backlash after displaying a message on its marquee sign that joked about the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.
Shortly after a 20-year-old man using an AR-15-style rifle shot at Trump from more than 100 yards away during a presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — hitting Trump's ear, killing a spectator, and injuring at least two others — the folks at Harry's Banana Farm in Lake Worth Beach rearranged the letters on the bar's outdoor marquee.
"How do you miss a head that’s that inflated?" the sign inquired.
According to WPTV News (Channel 5), the controversial sign was displayed on Monday and taken down less than 24 hours later after outcry from members of the community.
A group of outraged Trump supporters wearing "Trump 2024" shirts showed up outside the restaurant to protest. Harry’s page on Yelp was also quickly flooded with negative reviews.
"I go with whatever is the hot topic," manager Lou De Stout told WPTV. "I thought it was just another humorous sign but apparently it struck a nerve."
Established in 1954 along U.S. Highway 1, Harry's Banana Farm has been known to craft whimsical messages on its marquee over the years, such as "Retirement: it’s like high school but your parents r never home" and "Sorry no Wi-Fi you'll have to talk to each other."
A new (and arguably less provocative) sign was put up outside the bar at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday: "Yeah for Trump. So happy for him. You crazy bastards happy."