As Algae Bloom Grew, Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Took $27,200 From Big Sugar

From the beginning of June until early July, an algae bloom in Lake Okeechobee grew and grew until it covered 90 percent of the lake's surface. Then the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released water from the lake, letting the algae migrate to both coasts of Florida.

The nasty, toxic sludge — caused in significant part by polluted runoff from sugar farms — has killed wildlife, lowered property values, and wrecked tourism. It's also made campaign contributions from the sugar giants a major political liability. As the Tampa Bay Times' Craig Pittman reported earlier this week, only one of Florida's gubernatorial candidates, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, is still accepting donations from Big Sugar.

But Putnam isn't the only candidate finding sugar money too sweet to give up. Since June, Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has accepted $27,200 from the sugar industry, including more than $16,000 from six members of the Fanjul family, which owns one of the state's largest sugar companies, Florida Crystals.