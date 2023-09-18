Chaz Stevens' Quest to Reclaim "Woke" from Ron DeSantis

Political stunt activist and entrepreneur Chaz Stevens says that he has created the Woke Corporation to reclaim "woke" from DeSantis and his administration and stop their political hijacking of the word. The company has already sent cease-and-desist letters to DeSantis, his presidential campaign, and affiliated super PACs to ensure they do not make "further defamatory statements" against his organization.
"It has come to my attention that during your recent campaign activities, you made statements that defame and disparage the reputation of our company, potentially causing significant harm to our future potential," a copy of the letter shared with New Times reads. "I kindly request that you publicly refrain from making any further disparaging remarks about the Woke Corporation, effective immediately."
The Woke Corporation has issued a cease and desist letter to Florida @RonDesantis, demanding that he stop disparaging the "woke corporation."— Chaz Stevens (@TheTweetOfJab) September 11, 2023
We believe that DeSantis' use of this term is defamatory and harmful. It is used to silence and discredit businesses that are standing up… pic.twitter.com/F2rpvyqCEs
Stevens, known for sending butt plugs to local "naughty" public officials and for erecting Festivus poles on government property across the nation for the fictional holiday from Seinfeld, tells New Times he has had enough of DeSantis exploiting "woke" for political gain.
"Ron DeSantis is a turd and not a good one," he says. "He says these things as if being woke is a bad thing. If you're against woke, what does that mean? You are not empathetic to someone in need. You are not caring about someone in need. What is bad with being empathetic? I don't get that."
"I expect to lose. I expect not to go anywhere, but if not me, then who?" Stevens tells New Times.
For a few years now, "woke" has been one of the governor's favorite buzzwords to evoke ire from his base. The governor's administration had been quiet on what they thought the word meant until his lawyer and communications director were asked about the issue during proceedings in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit over his suspension by the governor.
"Taryn Fenske, DeSantis' communications director, said 'woke' was a 'slang term for activism…progressive activism' and a general belief in systemic injustices in the country," Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics reported. "Ryan Newman, DeSantis' general counsel, echoed the part about systemic injustices, specifically regarding the criminal justice system."
Stevens has his sights set beyond reclaiming the W-word.
He says the Woke Corporation's mission is to provide free mental health care to people struggling in the United States and Ukraine. Stevens says this is an extension of his other business, ESADoggy, which connects patients with doctors and therapists to qualify for an emotional support animal.
"You cannot get any more woke than that," he tells New Times. "If you are struggling to make ends meet or struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, stress, or depression, and you need a helping hand, come see me and one of my licensed providers. We are going to connect you, and we're going to give you mental health care."
Stevens has given DeSantis and the campaign a deadline of October 1 to comply with his request. If they fail to comply, Stevens says he will take further legal action.
"I am going to rise to the challenge. I am going to poke him in the goddamn eye, and then we'll see what's going to happen," Stevens says. "Maybe nothing happens. Maybe I win a dollar. Maybe I'll win $10 million. I just want him to stop his stupidness."