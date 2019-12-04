Five Gifts Miami's Sports Teams Can Give Each Other This Holiday Season

We'd like to imagine a world in which our local teams give each other gifts — you know, like a family, only way richer.

Now that Thanksgiving and all your leftovers are in the rear-view mirror, it's officially holiday shopping season. Whether that means getting in your car and fighting the crowds to buy that $6.99 waffle maker for Uncle Jim or signing into Amazon to get your mom some AirPods she will have no idea how to use, it's time to turn up that Mariah Carey "All I Want For Christmas," kiss goodbye the available balance on your credit cards, and spend money on others in the name of the season.

It's quite likely if you're reading this your loved ones are fans of at least one of the local sports teams. You're probably going to be buying them a few sports-related gifts, like a Miami Heat #ViceWave jersey or if they're a Dolphins fan, a jersey with no number on the back. Likewise, we'd like to imagine a world in which our local teams give each other gifts — you know, like a family, only way richer. They have the connection and resources to buy each other things, so why not imagine what those things might be!

Here are a few gift ideas if Micky Arison, Stephen Ross, or Derek Jeter are listening. Think of us as elves.

5. The Miami Heat could gift the Miami Dolphins some of that sweet culture. The Miami Heat are the cream of the crop when it comes to South Florida sports franchises. Nobody does it better. The franchise demands players show up to work hard and do the right things to be the best employee possible, just as professionals in any other billion-dollar business would be expected to do.

The Miami Dolphins on the other hand — well, they do not have a track record of such things. They're sort of all over the place in the culture department. They could use a hand.

For Christmas, the Miami Heat should gift the Miami Dolphins some free "culture seminar" coupons so the Dolphins can get an inside look as to what the hell they've been doing wrong for the last two decades, how the Miami Heat are so damn good at constantly not embarrassing themselves, and how to overall put together an organization from top to bottom that is respected and taken seriously not only by the fans but by other teams and free-agent players. This would literally be the gift that keeps on giving if the Dolphins have some of that sweet Miami Heat culture rub off on them.

4. Inter Miami and the Miami Heat could help the Miami Marlins dress better. When the Miami Marlins first announced their #OurColores campaign a couple of years back when Derek Jeter took over the team, most pictures were missing, like, colors. What Marlins fans got were largely black-and-white Miami Marlins uniforms that feel nothing like Miami.

The Marlins need some help in the branding department. They need a stylist. Between Inter Miami and the Miami Heat, they have plenty of people in town that should get their 'fit game much tighter this holiday season.

Inter Miami and the Miami Heat get it. The Heat's new #ViceWave jerseys are possibly the best of the NBA's alternate jersey bunch, and Inter Miami, although not even a true team yet, has the Miami vibes down pat. The Marlins should look to those two teams, ditch the black dress shirts and gray ties, and add some colors to their life so they look like Miami, not an open house in the Broward suburbs.

Updated Miami Marlins Farm System Rankings:



FanGraphs: 4th

Baseball America: 8th

MLB Pipeline: 4th



The Miami Marlins are now a consensus Top 10 Farm System, 1.75 years after beginning their rebuild. pic.twitter.com/CnQSKbANN1 — Danny M. (@DannyM_MIA) August 14, 2019

3. The Miami Marlins can gift the Miami Dolphins a realistic rebuilding blueprint. For some reason, everyone likes to point to the Miami Heat as the model for how the Miami Dolphins should rebuild, when in reality it's the Miami Marlins' style of rebuilding that would be more relevant. In basketball, one player changes your entire franchise. You draft or sign LeBron James or Dwyane Wade, and the rest is history. In baseball and football, where winning takes much more than one player being amazing (see: Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, etc., etc.), building a strong foundation of young, affordable players is much more realistic.

The Marlins have turned chicken shit into a chicken salad as of late. They sold the furniture, burnt the house, and rebuilt the foundation. The Dolphins did part one of that when they traded Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick earlier this season, and part two when they purposely lost nearly every game thereafter. Now, the Dolphins need to find a quality crop of prospects, invest their money wisely, and strike when the iron is hot in free agency.

The Marlins should be able to help. They've done it as well as could possibly be expected thus far.

2. Dolphins coach Brian Flores can teach Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz how to act after a tough loss. Manny Diaz takes losing pretty badly. Not in an I hate to lose because I'm a competitor way but more-so in a fire up the excuse machine and rewrite history damage-control way. He's truly bad at mansplaining losses, and Diaz could take notes from Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who calmly and logically breaks down the realistic ways Miami can get better while taking ownership of how terrible they just were on the field.

Diaz has recently alluded to Miami being too cocky and pretty much feeling themselves too hard, which has led to letdowns against lesser opponents such as FIU. The thing is, Diaz is the one who introduced the Turnover Chain and has encouraged the "New Miami" swagger that the program lost in its recent down years. Now, he wants to tone it down. Nah. He needs a talking to from Flores, a man that is the opposite of the '80s Hurricanes but definitely wouldn't talk from both sides of his mouth on the issue and who takes ownership of his program's downfalls.

1. The Miami Heat can donate some of their fan loyalty to Inter Miami. Of all the presents David Beckham and Inter Miami could receive this holiday season, a built-in fanbase with a loyalty that's been groomed through decades of goodwill would be the greatest of all. The Miami Heat have some of the best fans in the NBA, if not of all sports, because of their own actions and how well the team has treated the community over the years. Win or lose, Miami loves the Miami Heat.

Beckham and Inter Miami could use that sort of love right off the bat so soccer gets off on the right foot in South Florida. Fans seem optimistic about the team, but the process has taken so long to get off the ground that some of the momentum has been lost. The Miami Heat are likely to work with Inter Miami in some fashion, so this is a possibility if Inter has some good fortunes right out of the gate in their first few seasons.