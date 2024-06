Here We Go Again? Rickenbacker Ramp Closures Begin July 8

click to enlarge The Rickenbacker Causeway flyover bridge to southbound US-1 will be closed on July 8 through July 20. Graphic by Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)

click to enlarge The northbound I-95 entrance ramp off Key Biscayne will be closed on July 21 through August 3. Graphic by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)

More Rickenbacker Causeway ramp closures are right around the corner.The causeway ramp to South Dixie Highway (US 1) will be closed from Monday, July 8 at 1 a.m., through Saturday, July 20 at 6 a.m. The ramp to northbound I-95 will remain open. Southbound drivers will have to keep left toward Coconut Grove and Brickell Avenue.On July 21 at 10 p.m. through August 3 at 6 a.m., the ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed while the southbound ramp will remain open. During the closure, drivers headed to northbound I-95 will have to take Southwest 26th Road to merge onto the highway.The closures are part of the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) rehabilitation project of the SR 913/Rickenbacker Causeway flyover bridges. The department is replacing portions of the concrete bridge deck, cleaning and painting the bridge structures, replacing the bridge expansion joints, and replacing pavement markings and reflective pavement markers.Unfortunately, heavy traffic and delays are likely for those leaving and entering the island.We can't forget what happened in April when FDOT closed the both flyover bridges to US 1 and northbound I-95. Drivers leaving the island were stuck in standstill traffic for as long as five hours. Families were wandering around the island trying to kill the time, and grocery shelves were cleared out as if a hurricane was imminent.After the traffic meltdown, the department decided to pull the plug on the planned two-month closures. The ramps were eventually reopened and FDOT announced it would consider a revised plan — an alternating-closure approach rather than a complete shutdown.