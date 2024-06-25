Here We Go Again? Rickenbacker Ramp Closures Begin July 8

More Rickenbacker Causeway ramp closures are right around the corner.
The causeway ramp to South Dixie Highway (US 1) will be closed from Monday, July 8 at 1 a.m., through Saturday, July 20 at 6 a.m. The ramp to northbound I-95 will remain open. Southbound drivers will have to keep left toward Coconut Grove and Brickell Avenue.
Unfortunately, heavy traffic and delays are likely for those leaving and entering the island.
We can't forget what happened in April when FDOT closed the both flyover bridges to US 1 and northbound I-95. Drivers leaving the island were stuck in standstill traffic for as long as five hours. Families were wandering around the island trying to kill the time, and grocery shelves were cleared out as if a hurricane was imminent.
After the traffic meltdown, the department decided to pull the plug on the planned two-month closures. The ramps were eventually reopened and FDOT announced it would consider a revised plan — an alternating-closure approach rather than a complete shutdown.