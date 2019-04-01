Ricky Williams Says a "Weed Fairy" Followed Him After His NFL Career Was Over

You may know that ex-Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams dabbles in the consumption of cannabis. As a player, he tested positive at least twice for the stuff and never shied from acknowledging its use. If Ricky's name comes up in a word-association game, marijuana is definitely the second thing you think of, if not the first. You may even think football and weed at the same time.

For Dolphins fans, few ex-players bring up more memories than Williams — good and bad. Back in 2004-2006, the mention of weed and Ricky Williams pissed off most fans. Now, years later, Williams has become a medical cannabis advocate, and recreational marijuana is legal in ten states. The thought of Ricky just makes most Dolphins fans smile.

He seems like a man who is genuinely happy and finally comfortable in his own skin. He eventually came back to the Dolphins — thrice — and was part of the miraculous 2008 wildcat season, in which the team used a strange formation and finished ahead of the Patriots — which still doesn't make sense. It's all good now. Ricky Williams is just a big, pot-smoking, CBD-oil-dropping teddy bear who will give you a deep massage or teach you yoga if you ask. You can't be mad at that.