Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse

In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem.



"This really highlights that there’s a need for an organization to be really vigilantly monitoring and keeping track of where these urban corals are so that when there are future projects — there’s a plan rather than kind of just crossing our fingers and hoping that something doesn’t happen," Foord says. "If peregrine falcons or bald eagles were nesting in downtown Miami, it would be a thing we would know. But when it's underwater, it's easy to be out of sight, out of mind."





"It hasn't been any secret that the seawall at this particular property has been in a state of disrepair for some time where we've seen cracks and some subsistence in parts of the seawall," Studivan says. "We had all always kind of assumed that it was bound for some type of damage over time."





A collapse of this nature, Studivan says, is likely to happen again, given that many of the city's seawalls are approaching 100 years old.



The Star Island seawall still has not been repaired, according to the Miami-Dade Department of Environmental Resources Management. On June 6, two days after the collapse, the county issued a notice of noncompliance that gave the permit holder 48 hours to remove the collapsed seawall and implement measures to prevent further erosion. The property owners have yet to comply and have been cited with civil violations, the department says.

