Embattled Marjory Stoneman Douglas Teacher Bypassed Campus Security, Yelled at Administrators

In September 2015, social studies teacher Fran Wernersbach was reassigned from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High while the school district investigated a slew of allegations against her, including that she'd ridiculed her class, sworn at administrators, and spread rumors about a student. She was told to contact the principal if she needed to set foot on campus, because her daughter was a student.

But on February 26, 2016, according to a report from the Florida Department of Education, she showed up unannounced and barged into the security specialist's office, where her daughter was in a meeting. Even after the girl was allowed to leave, Wernersbach remained, shouting at the others in the office. Ultimately, she had to be "physically removed from the doorway," the report says.

Now, thanks to that disruption and the other allegations, the teacher first hired by the Broward County School District in 2005 has been placed on a three-year probation by the Department of Education, which also issued her a letter of reprimand.