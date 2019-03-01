 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Someone Set Wade's Warriors Game-Winner to the Titanic Song — and It's Glorious (2)
Photo by George Martinez

Someone Set Wade's Warriors Game-Winner to the Titanic Song — and It's Glorious

Ryan Yousefi | March 1, 2019 | 7:37am
AA

It's been a long work week and you deserve a reward — something you didn't even know you needed in your life until now — something that will make you laugh at first, then smile, and in the end, probably cry tears of joy.

You deserve a video of Dwyane Wade's improbable game-winner from Wednesday night's heart-throbbing, 126-125 Miami Heat win over the Golden State Warriors set to the Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," which was the theme to the most romantic scene in Titanic

You're gosh darn right, and you're welcome. Call over Julie from human resources and Bob from accounting. Tell them you have urgent work-related matters to discuss. This is important.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

In celebration of you making it to Friday, we here at Miami New Times have decided to provide you with something to send you sailing into the weekend. Enjoy.

Twitter user @JNWild is the man behind this beautiful piece of art.

The Wade winner happened over 36 hours ago and Miami sports fans are still on cloud nine. The off-balance, one-footed band-shot heave reminded us of something. It feels like there was another recent game-winning play born from desperation and inevitable defeat. We can't quite put our finger on it but... oh yeah. I remember now.

This excitement must be what the playoffs feel like. Let's do that again. Maybe not this year, though. The Heat blew a lead to the Houston Rockets last night after surrendering 58 points to James Harden and now stands in tenth place in the Eastern Division. 

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: