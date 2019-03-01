Someone Set Wade's Warriors Game-Winner to the Titanic Song — and It's Glorious

It's been a long work week and you deserve a reward — something you didn't even know you needed in your life until now — something that will make you laugh at first, then smile, and in the end, probably cry tears of joy.

You deserve a video of Dwyane Wade's improbable game-winner from Wednesday night's heart-throbbing, 126-125 Miami Heat win over the Golden State Warriors set to the Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," which was the theme to the most romantic scene in Titanic.

You're gosh darn right, and you're welcome. Call over Julie from human resources and Bob from accounting. Tell them you have urgent work-related matters to discuss. This is important.