Someone Set Wade's Warriors Game-Winner to the Titanic Song — and It's Glorious

It's been a long work week and you deserve a reward — something you didn't even know you needed in your life until now — something that will make you laugh at first, then smile, and in the end, probably cry tears of joy.
You deserve a video of Dwyane Wade's improbable game-winner from Wednesday night's heart-throbbing, 126-125 Miami Heat win over the Golden State Warriors set to the Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," which was the theme to the most romantic scene in Titanic.
You're gosh darn right, and you're welcome. Call over Julie from human resources and Bob from accounting. Tell them you have urgent work-related matters to discuss. This is important.
In celebration of you making it to Friday, we here at Miami New Times have decided to provide you with something to send you sailing into the weekend. Enjoy.
@Ms_Mambo ask and you shall receive...@DwyaneWade #OneLastDance pic.twitter.com/CoIOqKlXVS— John Wild (@JNWild) February 28, 2019
Twitter user @JNWild is the man behind this beautiful piece of art.
The Wade winner happened over 36 hours ago and Miami sports fans are still on cloud nine. The off-balance, one-footed band-shot heave reminded us of something. It feels like there was another recent game-winning play born from desperation and inevitable defeat. We can't quite put our finger on it but... oh yeah. I remember now.
The Miracle in Miami to Titanic music, what the sports world needed pic.twitter.com/2tl1T5oTvR— Dylan Tolley (@dylantolley7) December 10, 2018
This excitement must be what the playoffs feel like. Let's do that again. Maybe not this year, though. The Heat blew a lead to the Houston Rockets last night after surrendering 58 points to James Harden and now stands in tenth place in the Eastern Division.
