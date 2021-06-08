 
Accused Sexual Harasser Donald Trump to Tour With Accused Sexual Harasser Bill O'Reilly

Jessica Lipscomb | June 8, 2021 | 11:55am
Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly have announced dates for a speaking tour that will kick off in Broward County.
Photos by Gage Skidmore and Justin Hoch/Flickr
How will history remember former President Donald Trump and TV commentator Bill O'Reilly?

Perhaps, by most standards, not particularly favorably. In addition to championing an abrasive brand of conservatism that has forever changed American politics, the two men are both accused of being serial sexual harassers, with multiple women having made allegations on the record.

But forget that history: Trump and O'Reilly want to talk to America about its own history. In December, Trump and O'Reilly will set about on a cross-country speaking engagement they've dubbed "The History Tour," starting December 11 in Broward County at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

In a press release, Trump promised "fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!"

"These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we'll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention," Trump said. "I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue."

O'Reilly, meanwhile, pledged to put on a show.

"These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring," he said in the press release.

After the tour was announced yesterday, many Twitter users pointed out the men's shared history of harassment accusations.

Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary for the Bill Clinton administration, tweeted: "Between them, there are almost 50 credible allegations of sexual assault and tens of millions of dollars in payouts to silence the accusers. The History Tour should be dubbed the sexual assault tour."

A presale for tickets starts tomorrow on Ticketmaster.com, with tickets for the general public available Monday, June 14. As of now, no pricing information is listed.

