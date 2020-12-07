 
Dolphins Tight End Mike Gesicki Made the Sickest Catch in Win Over Bengals

Ryan Yousefi | December 7, 2020 | 8:00am
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki
Photo courtesy of Miami Dolphins
The story of the Miami Dolphins' 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday has been, and rightfully so, about the incredibly successful return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after an injury. The Dolphins rookie quarterback had a career day, finishing with 296 yards passing and one touchdown. More importantly, Tua still has yet to throw an interception in his career.

Tua was fantastic, but forgive Dolphins fans if they're still buzzing today about something else: an incredible catch tight end Mike Gesicki made in the third quarter of the win. It was the talk of social media after it happened and deserves its own space on the internet so it can live the happy life it deserves.

Behold, sticky-fingered Mike Gesicki defying how gravity and physics work:

I don't care who you are — that's just sexy. Watching this catch in real-time made you question your eyesight.

Besides mastering one of the sickest catches you'll ever see on a football field, Gesicki had himself an absolute day in the Dolphins' win, finishing with nine catches for 88 yards and a score. The touchdown put the Dolphins ahead in the third quarter and ended up being the difference-maker in the game.

Now that we've spent the requisite amount of time drooling over Mike Gesicki's catch, we can focus on what Tua Tagovailoa did in his return from a thumb injury.

After missing one game, Tua came back and had his best game as a pro so far.

After a couple of subpar outings, with a benching against the Denver Broncos mixed in, Miami's future at the most important position in sports had himself a question-answering day. He's the guy. No more "Ryan Fitzpatrick should start" debates required.

The win was crucial, moving the Dolphins to 8-4 on the season before they enter a monumental matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, next Sunday.

The win was crucial, moving the Dolphins to 8-4 on the season before they enter a monumental matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, next Sunday.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

