The Dolphins Should Cut Ryan Fitzpatrick Before The Season Even Starts

During the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, the Dolphins actually did something right — they took a calculated risk. They made a tremendous move in acquiring second-year quarterback Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals. This could greatly impact their future in a positive way — and if it doesn't — will have a net loss of almost nothing.

The Dolphins moved back in the second round of this years' draft — picking up a 2020 second-round pick in the process — then, as rumored in the days leading up to the draft, traded this year's second round pick (and a 2020 5th round pick) to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen. For the final three-years of Rosen's contract, the Dolphins are only on the hook for a measly three-million bucks.

Tough to beat that deal, right? They picked up someone who plays the most important (and expensive) position in sports just one-year removed from being a Top 10 pick in the 2018 draft for next-to-nothing. Impossible to hate on that, right Dolphins fans?

The deal looks great for now. But if the Dolphins still insist on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting a single game for them, this move could end up being a disaster. The Josh Rosen Project could end up dragging on just like Ryan Tannehill's. And the Dolphins could find themselves missing out on next year's amazing crop of highly-coveted signal callers, such as Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

The Fins have 16 games to figure out what they acquired in Josh Rosen. Is he the franchise quarterback most thought he would be for the Cardinals last season? Or will he be an inexpensive back-up to the real star Miami selects next year? There is no in-between. The draft will not wait. So every game 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick plays is a waste of everyone's time. The Dolphins need data decide if last year's Josh Rosen — or his high school All American and college self — represent his potential. People rarely discuss that he entered the draft early and had some growing up to do....or that the Cardinals coaching staff was in turmoil last year, a sure way to undercut a QB.

In a perfect world, the Dolphins would cut ties with Fitzpatrick before training camp. There is no point in his services at this point. The Dolphins should start Josh Rosen in week 1. If he fails or gets hurt, they should tank to score a better draft slot, not insert a veteran quarterback heading into likely the last season of his career.

Signing Ryan Fitzpatrick was a terrible idea from the minute the Dolphins offered him a contract. It seems even worse now that they have Josh Rosen on the roster.

The only way the team can screw up last week's great decision is to make a horrendous one when the season starts. It would be best if they cut Ryan Fitzpatrick now, let him find another team, and moved on to deciding whether this is the Josh Rosen era.