Against the Bengals, Ryan Tannehill Had Two of the Craziest Turnovers You'll Ever See

For those of you who were busy watching the Miami Dolphins win their first three games, we now rejoin your typical Dolphins season, already in progress. Sorry — all good things must come to an end. Vacation over. Don't be angry it's over; be happy it happened at all.

Yeah, that's about the extent of the pep talk we have for you, Dolphins fans. That was spectacularly bad.

The Dolphins Dolphin'ed pretty hard yesterday in Cincinnati. Harder than usual. Some would say the Dolphins' blowing a 17-0 lead to the Bengals was peak Dolphins'ing, while others would say it's just the predictable usual amount. Really, who are we to say? It's so tough to call at this point. The Dolphins took our hearts once again and used them as a welcome mat. Our bad for letting it happen again.