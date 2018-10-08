Against the Bengals, Ryan Tannehill Had Two of the Craziest Turnovers You'll Ever See

For those of you who were busy watching the Miami Dolphins win their first three games, we now rejoin your typical Dolphins season, already in progress. Sorry — all good things must come to an end. Vacation over. Don't be angry it's over; be happy it happened at all.
Yeah, that's about the extent of the pep talk we have for you, Dolphins fans. That was spectacularly bad.
The Dolphins
Though we aren't sure if the Dolphins reached peak-Dolphins Sunday, what we can confidently report is that Ryan Tannehill and his weird-ass turnovers lost the the game yesterday. Sure, you could blame his awkward game-changing blunders on his missing three starting offensive linemen after left tackle Laremy Tunsil left the game with a concussion in the second half, but we'll just blame it on the quarterback. We're emotional like that. Let us live.
With the game already slipping away, Tannehill threw a pick-six for the ages. Truly a remarkable interception that was returned for a touchdown. Actual bleeping art.
This almost seems impossible. What an awful break for Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/ySdtXGcx6A— Will Manso (@WillManso) October 7, 2018
If you thought that was bad, though, you didn't consider this: With the game on the line and the Dolphins driving, Tannehill coughed it up again. The encore wasn't as wacky as the initial Tannehill-folly, but it certainly hurt a lot worse. This one sealed the game for the Bengals and finished off the Dolphins. The 17-0 lead was gone. The 3-0 record was SO GONE. First place in the AFC East — buh-bye.
Only the Dolphins. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/1YPqemfORF— Will Manso (@WillManso) October 7, 2018
Later, as the Dolphins tried desperately to drive down the field to score points that wouldn't matter, Tannehill threw another interception. That one was totally normal, though, so there isn't much reason to show it. At this point, we've seen him throw interceptions so many times that we bring only the oddities here.
The Dolphins have now dropped two games in a row after starting the season 3-0. They're now just one game better than the Buffalo Bills. Next week, the first-place NFL North Chicago Bears will come to town. So, yeah, things could be better!
Dolphins fans deserve better than this rerun. If the team doesn't get healthy fast, there won't be much to cheer about anytime soon.
I honestly feel bad for Dolphins fans.— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 7, 2018
