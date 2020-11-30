 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Sports |

The Dolphins' Win Over Jets Created the QB Controversy No One Asked For

Ryan Yousefi | November 30, 2020 | 8:00am
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty
AA

In the Miami Dolphins' first game since Thanksgiving, fans were treated to a heaping pile of leftovers, starring backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. With Tua Tagovailoa on the sidelines thanks to a thumb injury sustained in practice, it was out with the new and in with the old.

The result was a sleepy, mistake-filled 20-3 win over the New York Jets. As an unintended and less-thrilling result, fans and media alike are debating which quarterback should lead the 7-4 Dolphins the rest of the way.

Sometimes, a win feels like a loss. Having a needless quarterback controversy arise in a win against an 0-11 team might qualify as one of those times.

Related Stories

After head coach Brian Flores unnecessarily benched Tua in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, the Dolphins' fifth-overall pick was quickly named the starter for this weekend's game against the Jets. Just another teachable moment, right? Everything seemed fine, and everyone could forget about the minor speed bump in Tua's career.

Until he jammed a thumb against a defender's helmet in practice, making Fitzpatrick once again the man taking the snaps against a team that, predictably, did little to stop him.

"Fitzmagic" finished the game 24 of 39 for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Nothing special by most quarterback standards, but just enough to convince some fans and analysts that the Dolphins' rookie quarterback should stay on the bench while the steady veteran leads the way.

After the game, Flores told reporters they need to chill out. He once again made it abundantly clear that Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. Maybe next week, sure, but excuse us if we aren't certain that's written in black ink for the rest of the season.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Things don't get all that challenging for the Dolphins next week as they face the 2-8-1 Cincinnati Bengals without quarterback Joe Burrow. It probably doesn't matter who starts against the Bengals, but that won't stop everyone from arguing about which guy it should be.

The Dolphins can still win the AFC East, and they certainly can still make the playoffs. The only question is which quarterback should lead them in pursuit of those goals. 

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.