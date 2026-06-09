DOJ moves to strip citizenship of naturalized sex offenders in Miami

Pierre also argues that North Miami attorneys mischaracterized case law by citing cases that do not support their claims.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Monday filed denaturalization proceedings against four South Florida people (including the daughter of a Colombian drug lord) accused of crimes ranging from sexual battery of a child to a $36 million health care fraud scheme.

The South Florida immigrants named are among 17 people set for denaturalization by the DOJ, according to the department. Three of the four are accused of financial fraud, helping cement South Florida’s status as a con-artist Mecca.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the DOJ may revoke a naturalized person’s citizenship or cancel the certificate of naturalization if it was illegally procured.

“When criminal aliens exploit the naturalization process by breaking the law, there are consequences. Criminal aliens are lying about their past crimes, including drug dealers, sexual predators, and fraudsters. Gaining U.S. citizenship is a privilege and under the steadfast leadership of President Trump, this Department of Justice maintains a zero-tolerance policy for the abuse of this process,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a news release. “We continue to work around the clock with our interagency partners to make sure U.S. citizenship is granted to those who truly deserve it.”

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Those named for denaturalization include Jean Claude Alfred, 68, of Haiti; Leidys Delmas Garcia, 54, of Cuba; Andrea Marroquin, 44, of Colombia; Milagros Marileisis Acosta Torres, 40, of Cuba, according to the news release.

A Florida jury in 1996 convicted Alfred of sexually abusing his minor daughter while he was in the naturalization process in 1993 and proving false testimony to establishing “good moral character required for naturalization,” according to the release.

Garcia in 2023 was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud by establishing 30 physical therapy clinics in South Florida that billed insurance provider Blue Cross, Blue Shield about $36.7 million, according to the DOJ.

Marroquin is the daughter of a Colombian drug lord (whose name isn’t public information), according to the DOJ. She inherited his wealth upon his death and used the drug money to finance fraudulent real estate transactions in Miami, according to the DOJ.

Torres in 2020 was convicted of being part of a conspiracy to defraud the Miccosukee Casino & Resort with three other former employees, according to the DOJ. Officials in the news release say Torres and her husband stole millions of dollars from the casino by creating false credit vouchers.

“American citizenship is a privilege, and it must be earned honestly. If you come here break our laws, and lie in your immigration proceedings, you forfeit that privilege,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the news release.