There's Now A Dating App for Dog People

There are dating apps and websites for farmers, Disney freaks, tall people, beard enthusiasts and even furries. It was just a matter of time before someone started one for dog lovers.
Enter Dig - the Dog Person’s Dating App. Sisters Casey and Leigh Isaacson came up with the idea back in 2016, after Casey got out of a relationship with a guy who tried — and ultimately failed — to be a dog person for her. In the end, he could hardly stand the sight of her rescue pup in his apartment.
“He would put towels down on the couch,” says Leigh, at the time an investigative reporter in New Orleans. “Basically, she turned to me and said, ‘I wish I just knew from the start that this wasn’t going to work because of my dog.’”
Launched this past Valentine’s Day in New York City, Dig is making its official Miami debut next month with an event for very good boys (and girls!) and their owners. It’ll feature adoptable dogs from two rescue organizations, along with treats for both canines and humans.
The app is similar to Tinder or Bumble, except that when you fill out your profile, you're asked whether you have a dog or are looking for someone who does. And, importantly, there are way more pictures of cute puppies.
“The photos are the best part for sure,” Leigh says. That'll probably be especially true here in the Magic City, where everyone's more accustomed to shirtless bros and duck faces.
But the Isaacsons say there's more to the app than the aww factor. Dog people often share similar qualities and lifestyles, they say, like being more trustworthy, compassionate and outdoorsy. And taking a pet along for a date has a way of bringing people together.
"When you picture going on a date and having to pick up dog poop, nothing lets your walls down more than having your dog with you," Leigh says. "The people become more human by having their dogs with them."
Although the app is only about a year old, there are already some happy couples in the 10 cities where it's launched. Leigh says Dig is in touch with a few of them, and she's been "praying for a big wedding" while also "trying not to be that creepy, like, 'Hey, I'm your dating app owner!'"
And if someone likes the animal better than the owner? "I get that question all the time," Leigh says. "I say, good for the dogs! Having more friends for your dogs, and maybe having people who can watch your dog when you leave, is the benefit."
Dig Miami Launch. 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 at WeWork, 350 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. Entrance and treats free when you download or share the app. Additional details available at Eventbrite.
