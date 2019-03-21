There's Now A Dating App for Dog People

There are dating apps and websites for farmers, Disney freaks, tall people, beard enthusiasts and even furries. It was just a matter of time before someone started one for dog lovers.

Enter Dig - the Dog Person’s Dating App. Sisters Casey and Leigh Isaacson came up with the idea back in 2016, after Casey got out of a relationship with a guy who tried — and ultimately failed — to be a dog person for her. In the end, he could hardly stand the sight of her rescue pup in his apartment.

“He would put towels down on the couch,” says Leigh, at the time an investigative reporter in New Orleans. “Basically, she turned to me and said, ‘I wish I just knew from the start that this wasn’t going to work because of my dog.’”