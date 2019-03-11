Miami Loses 2020 Democratic Convention to Milwaukee

The Democratic Party Monday chose Milwaukee as the site of its 2020 convention, snubbing Miami.

That's right. Milwaukee.

The choice was expected despite last-minute efforts from former Miami Beach mayor and gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine and Democratic Party fundraiser Chris Korge.

Though Miami had obvious benefits — a top-tier city versus a second-tier one — Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez has personal ties to Milwaukee, where he married his wife. The convention is also scheduled for July 13 through 16, when Miami is hot and muggy — and hurricanes loom in the Atlantic.

"We’re disappointed, obviously, but proud of our effort and of our bipartisan hometown team,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said. “I am especially grateful to Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Mayor Francis Suarez, who made a great case for our community. We appreciate Chairman Perez including us as a finalist and congratulate Milwaukee.”

This year's convention promises plenty of fireworks as dozens of candidates are expected to vie for the nomination.

Both states — Wisconsin and Florida — were won by Donald Trump in 2016. And both promise to be competitive in 2020.

"As a city with such an incredible national and international reach that we are called the 'Gateway to the Americas,' Miami possesses the logistical and infrastructural amenities for attracting significant events,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. “It’s a missed opportunity for our nation that we won’t be able to roll out the red carpet this summer for the DNC attendees in our unique way that no other city can top.”