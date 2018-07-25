Dozens of Golf Carts Went Up in Flames at Beckham's New Stadium Site Last Night

When several explosions rattled the quiet neighborhood near Melreese Country Club last night, startled neighbors pulled out cell phones and began filming. They watched in shock as flames leapt dozens of feet above the pro shop at the city-owned golf course.

Miami firefighters rushed in to find dozens of golf carts engulfed in flames. The first responders were able to put out the blaze, but this morning they're left with two obvious questions: How did the gigantic fire start? And if it was intentional, did the fire have anything to do with David Beckham's new plan to build a Major League Soccer stadium on the site?

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue, tells New Times that state and local investigators are at the scene sorting through the wreckage. For now, it's too early to say whether the fire was intentional.