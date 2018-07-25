 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Dozens of Golf Carts Went Up in Flames at Beckham's New Stadium Site Last NightEXPAND
Photos: @sandraaxx_/Courtesy of Creativas Group

Dozens of Golf Carts Went Up in Flames at Beckham's New Stadium Site Last Night

Tim Elfrink | July 25, 2018 | 7:55am
AA

When several explosions rattled the quiet neighborhood near Melreese Country Club last night, startled neighbors pulled out cell phones and began filming. They watched in shock as flames leapt dozens of feet above the pro shop at the city-owned golf course.

Miami firefighters rushed in to find dozens of golf carts engulfed in flames. The first responders were able to put out the blaze, but this morning they're left with two obvious questions: How did the gigantic fire start? And if it was intentional, did the fire have anything to do with David Beckham's new plan to build a Major League Soccer stadium on the site?

Related Stories

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesperson for Miami Fire Rescue, tells New Times that state and local investigators are at the scene sorting through the wreckage. For now, it's too early to say whether the fire was intentional.

"The cause of the fire is undetermined," Carroll says. "The investigators have been out there since last night, and they're there working this morning."

Melreese's management, though, says the fire wasn't an accident. Local 10 reports this morning that the blaze is already being called the work of an arsonist.

The first calls to 911 came around 10:30 last night from neighbors who spotted the blaze, Carroll says.

"We had reports of residents hearing small explosions. When we arrived, we found over a dozen golf carts fully engulfed in flames, and flames right next to the pro shop," he says. "We had firefighters concentrated on protecting the buildings nearby. Within ten minutes, the fire was knocked down."

Once the flames were out, Carroll says, firefighters found dozens of ruined carts at the center of the blaze.

"Once the smoke settled, we were able to determine that around 44 golf carts were either completely destroyed or damaged, some by heat and others directly by the flames," he says.

A security guard was working at the course, whose gates were closed around 8:30 or 9 last night, Carroll says. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal joined Miami Fire Rescue experts at the scene last night, he says; the two agencies will work together on the case.

"They'll be interviewing the security guard and looking at footage from security cameras that may have captured anything before the fire last night," Carroll says.

This month, Melreese has found itself at the center of a typically Miami political fight since Beckham's group abruptly abandoned its long-simmering plans for an Overtown stadium and pivoted to the golf course just east of Miami International Airport.

After one failed start, city commissioners voted 3-2 to send the proposal to voters on November's ballot after extracting promises from Beckham and his main partners, Jorge and Jose Mas, to eventually pay a living wage to workers at the stadium, to share more revenue with taxpayers, and to front the full cost to clean up a huge mound of toxic incinerator ash buried beneath the greens.

But debate at the commission meetings made it clear there's plenty of heated opposition to the project among residents. Many took aim at the idea of turning over city-owned land to the Mas brothers, who could make serious bank by building a massive retail and hotel complex alongside the stadium. They also face an ongoing lawsuit over whether the city broke competitive bidding rules by putting the plan on the ballot without taking other offers for Melreese's land.

If investigators determine last night's blaze to be intentional, it wouldn't be the first recent contentious development in Miami to be hit by arson. Amid work to build the massive Miami Worldcenter project in Overtown, construction equipment was set on fire. At the time, locals complained they and their neighbors were being forced out of homes and weren't being given jobs on the project.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >