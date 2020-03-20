 
New Times asked Miamians to share photos of their furry co-workers.EXPAND
New Times asked Miamians to share photos of their furry co-workers.
Photo by Nick Turner/Unsplash

Here Are a Bunch of Pets Keeping Their Miami Humans Company at Home

Alexi C. Cardona | March 20, 2020 | 8:20am
At the office, you might be used to tolerating co-workers who yell into the phone, reheat smelly food in the communal microwave, or hum the same two songs relentlessly.

But when you're home, you have the benefit of working alongside adoring companions who remind you to occasionally take a break for walks, treats, snuggles, and random bouts of barking. And, really, is there any better way to work?

Some people are transitioning to working remotely to adhere to social distancing and general health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If there's a small shred of brightness, it's that pets are reclaiming the hours they typically spend missing you and wishing you would come home from work already.

Inspired by Naples Daily News' recent pet stories, New Times asked Miamians to share photos of their furry co-workers. In case you need something to smile about, here are the helpers, the slackers, the nappers, and the beggars getting people through their days.

It's almost 9 a.m. Friday. You're fed, caffeinated, dressed, coiffed, and ready to start the day. Floyd is right there with you:

It's 9:01 a.m. TiKi is doing a soundcheck. Is this thing on?

It's 10 a.m., and the boss is already peering around the corner to make sure you're at your desk. She needs that report (and some treats) within the hour:

It's 11 a.m. Your nosy co-worker asks what you're doing and hovers over your desk. They just want to know how they can help:

It's noon. Your co-worker says it's totally acceptable to celebrate all your hours of productivity with a lunchtime snuggle. Blankets are mandatory:

It's 1 p.m. Can't concentrate on work because of a post-lunch food coma? Not to worry — Scout and Ranger have your back. The boss will never know:

It's 2 p.m. Leo knows you're busy, so he'll let you work while he takes a break:

It's 2:30 p.m. Productivity is slowing:

It's 3 p.m. Some of your co-workers are acting out, but how can you be upset with them? Just look at those faces:

It's 4 p.m. Thinking about after-work drinks? Lucy will keep an eye on your beer stash — when she finishes stretching:

It's 4:15 p.m. You could've sworn at least 45 minutes had passed since the last time you looked at your watch. Some of your co-workers are sneaking out early. Albert and Marge think you should join them:

It's 4:30 p.m. You begin to wonder if it's possible that time has actually slowed. You've still got work to do, but Pongo is ready for a nap and doesn't know why you're not:

It's 4:47 p.m. Your friend is begging you to finish so you can play:

It's 5:30 p.m. What do you know? Time to call it a day. Tink is ready for some alone time:

You made it through the day. Time for that after-work drink and some bonus pet content.

Bet you weren't expecting adorable bunnies. Neither were we:

Not to stress you out about coronavirus, but if you're worried, Zeus has got your back:

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

