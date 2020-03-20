Here Are a Bunch of Pets Keeping Their Miami Humans Company at Home

New Times asked Miamians to share photos of their furry co-workers.

At the office, you might be used to tolerating co-workers who yell into the phone, reheat smelly food in the communal microwave, or hum the same two songs relentlessly.

But when you're home, you have the benefit of working alongside adoring companions who remind you to occasionally take a break for walks, treats, snuggles, and random bouts of barking. And, really, is there any better way to work?

Some people are transitioning to working remotely to adhere to social distancing and general health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If there's a small shred of brightness, it's that pets are reclaiming the hours they typically spend missing you and wishing you would come home from work already.

Inspired by Naples Daily News' recent pet stories, New Times asked Miamians to share photos of their furry co-workers. In case you need something to smile about, here are the helpers, the slackers, the nappers, and the beggars getting people through their days.

It's almost 9 a.m. Friday. You're fed, caffeinated, dressed, coiffed, and ready to start the day. Floyd is right there with you:

Meet Floyd! We live in Coral Gables! pic.twitter.com/iPR6F1WB10 — Bridget Hieronymus (@bridgeo) March 19, 2020

It's 9:01 a.m. TiKi is doing a soundcheck. Is this thing on?

TiKi is helping teach online pic.twitter.com/6eSuQ2aBlc — Kerry Kelly (@Kerry_Kelly23) March 19, 2020

It's 10 a.m., and the boss is already peering around the corner to make sure you're at your desk. She needs that report (and some treats) within the hour:

My President of Operations for the home office (and actually my life) Joy!. Supervising my work and wondering why I type faster than I disburse treats. pic.twitter.com/aLVy9mLZNU — Alejandra (@megustanadar) March 19, 2020

It's 11 a.m. Your nosy co-worker asks what you're doing and hovers over your desk. They just want to know how they can help:

My WFH co-worker does not like to follow social distancing rules ?????? pic.twitter.com/8xFF6odTSW — Carlos A. Lopez (@carloslopez_pr) March 19, 2020

It's noon. Your co-worker says it's totally acceptable to celebrate all your hours of productivity with a lunchtime snuggle. Blankets are mandatory:

Her job is lunch time cuddles pic.twitter.com/8qsXCiuyW9 — Pam Castle (@weeepam_) March 20, 2020

It's 1 p.m. Can't concentrate on work because of a post-lunch food coma? Not to worry — Scout and Ranger have your back. The boss will never know:

Scout + Ranger are all in. They’re winning...they get their humans all day, everyday. pic.twitter.com/9IpHEJyiE2 — Betty GG (@BettyGG) March 19, 2020

It's 2 p.m. Leo knows you're busy, so he'll let you work while he takes a break:

My dog, Leo, is entertaining himself with some kitty novelas. ???? pic.twitter.com/P7EOeKZzzc — ZZ (@zzofsoflo) March 19, 2020

It's 2:30 p.m. Productivity is slowing:

My coworkers sleep a lot on the job. pic.twitter.com/MtVKy6o9xN — ASHLEY WAHL (@ASHLEYWAHL) March 20, 2020

It's 3 p.m. Some of your co-workers are acting out, but how can you be upset with them? Just look at those faces:

How’s teaching from home going? Day 3 and so far my coworkers have: eaten my lunch, licked my papers to be graded, farted ... constantly, and interrupted all my virtual classrooms. I contacted HR, but they told me to just give a quick belly rub and let them have some snoozles. pic.twitter.com/fJK8pJs8WJ — Lauren Theresa Gomez (@doctoraLTG) March 20, 2020

It's 4 p.m. Thinking about after-work drinks? Lucy will keep an eye on your beer stash — when she finishes stretching:

It's 4:15 p.m. You could've sworn at least 45 minutes had passed since the last time you looked at your watch. Some of your co-workers are sneaking out early. Albert and Marge think you should join them:

Albert and Marge pic.twitter.com/irUYX4VSgx — Alicia Arellano (@aliluna33) March 19, 2020

It's 4:30 p.m. You begin to wonder if it's possible that time has actually slowed. You've still got work to do, but Pongo is ready for a nap and doesn't know why you're not:

This is Pongo practicing social distancing and staying at home ???? pic.twitter.com/fPmDPhw5bV — Aileen Michele (@aileenmichele) March 19, 2020

It's 4:47 p.m. Your friend is begging you to finish so you can play:

It's 5:30 p.m. What do you know? Time to call it a day. Tink is ready for some alone time:

Tink has self isolated herself. pic.twitter.com/gqVtqhzn55 — Alicia Arellano (@aliluna33) March 19, 2020

You made it through the day. Time for that after-work drink and some bonus pet content.

Bet you weren't expecting adorable bunnies. Neither were we:

My little angel Podrick and I are slowly getting the hang of this online learning thing pic.twitter.com/KZf0munBc3 — caro b. (@vivala_caro) March 19, 2020

Little Rocket is the best quarantine buddy <3 pic.twitter.com/zKUHXUlIaD — Abby Otero (@abbyote) March 19, 2020

Not to stress you out about coronavirus, but if you're worried, Zeus has got your back: