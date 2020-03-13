Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Closed Until March 30

In response to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, K-12 schools in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties will be closed until March 30. South Florida schools were already scheduled to close the week of March 23 for spring break, but the spread of COVID-19 has forced administrators to call off classes early.

The three school districts are the first in the state to completely close in response to the pandemic.

Hours before announcing the closure, Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said county schools were "ready for anything," including switching to at-home instruction. Miami-Dade, the largest school district in Florida and among the largest in the nation, made automated calls to parents today to inform them of pick-up sites for digital devices, should remote learning become necessary. The school district plans to continue providing breakfast and lunch to needy students, according to Miami Herald reporter Colleen Wright.

Ready for anything. We at @MDCPS are ready for the implementation of our age-specific, grade-level, and standards-aligned home instructional continuity plan. It begins with today’s distribution of student devices. Consult with your school. @GreatCitySchls @NSBAPublicEd @AASAHQ pic.twitter.com/6x2X6eALR6 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 13, 2020

The Herald also reports that Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie has estimated that more than 60 percent of Broward students are eligible for school meals and that various locations will be ready to serve food to eligible students and their family members.

Supt @RobertwRuncie announced today that District schools will temporarily close effective Monday, March 16, in response to the threat of the coronavirus. The health and well-being or our students, staff and community remains our primary focus. Visit https://t.co/EnofSLbxcG. pic.twitter.com/IBqhU1E6uQ — Broward Schools (@browardschools) March 13, 2020

The Archdiocese of Miami says Catholic schools will be closed beginning March 17 to "give parents the opportunity to arrange childcare and personal schedules." The archdiocese will provide more information in the coming days about its remote education processes.