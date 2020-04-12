 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attend a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center.EXPAND
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attend a press conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty

Florida Politicians Still Don't Understand How Gloves Work

Jessica Lipscomb | April 12, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Look, we're all adjusting to the new reality of life in coronavirus times. Things are different now. Before March, if you kept a box of rubber gloves at home, you were almost certainly a serial killer. Wearing a mask on public property was a crime under state law. Handwashing — if you're really being honest with yourself — lasted maybe seven seconds.

Yes, we're all trying to learn the rules of pandemic-era best practices — politicians included. But a number of elected officials in Florida have very publicly been an example of what not to do if you're trying to stop the spread of a deadly virus. Case in point: At a press conference this past Wednesday in Miami Beach, Florida's top official, Gov. Ron DeSantis, was photographed wearing a single blue glove — and then interlocking the fingers of his clean, bare hand with those of the dirty gloved hand.

Related Stories

And he wasn't the only one — during the press conference, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber could be seen touching his face with his gloved hands, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez opened a water bottle with a pair of gloves on. Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, made the same one-gloved mistake as DeSantis.

The PPE problems weren't limited to that single press conference.

A day later, Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo posted a video of himself fingering the inside of his facemask with gloved hands.

And City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes posted a photo of himself grabbing the inside of his facemask with a pair of gloves on his hands at an event on April 4:

In case you find yourself as confused as these politicians do about how to properly wear a pair of protective gloves, several healthcare workers have posted tutorials on YouTube in recent weeks. In one video, a Michigan nurse made ingenious use of paint to demonstrate what happens when you touch your face and use your cell phone while wearing a pair of contaminated gloves. (Spoiler alert: You absolutely play yourself.)

At the end of the day, having poor form with your protective gear isn't a crime. We get it — it might be easier to quit smoking than it is to quit touching your face. But if you're an elected official trying to lead your community through a global health crisis, maybe don't stick your grimy gloves all over your mug when the cameras are rolling. And god forbid, don't post a video of it on your own social-media channels. 

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.