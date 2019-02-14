Coral Gables: If You Must Use Fake Grass, Hide It

When Miami city officials decided to tear out grass along Brickell Avenue and replace it with artificial turf last fall, residents were not pleased. A days-long protest ensued, complete with "Save me! I will die soon" signs on trees the protesters said would be smothered by the fake sod.

Now, commissioners in notoriously code-happy Coral Gables are making sure that kind of turf war never happens in the City Beautiful. This week, they voted to require permits for artificial grass and to largely limit it to backyards or floors above ground level. The new rules apply to both residential and commercial buildings throughout the city.