Coral Gables' Massage Envy Ignored Sex Assault Claims Before Therapist's Arrest, Lawsuit Says

In March 2017, Massage Envy therapist David Egusquiza was arrested after a woman told police he had sexually assaulted her during a massage at the company's Coral Gables location. But four months earlier, management at the spa had ignored another woman's report of being assaulted by the same masseur, a new lawsuit claims.

Filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court last month by the customer identified only as Jane Doe, the complaint says Egusquiza touched Doe's genitals intentionally and without her consent during a massage on November 11, 2016. She reported the incident to management soon after, but no one at Massage Envy notified law enforcement, and Egusquiza remained employed as a massage therapist.

"The account that my client communicated to them was credible, it was specific, and it was timely," says the woman's attorney, Alex Arteaga-Gomez. "Anyone that would have done a serious investigation of her account would have known that the only response would have been termination."