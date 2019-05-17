 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
The Coconut Grove Playhouse
The Coconut Grove Playhouse
Courtesy of Dade Heritage Trust

Miami Mayor Vetoes Partial Demolition of Historic Coconut Grove Playhouse

Jessica Lipscomb | May 17, 2019 | 12:08pm
AA

In the 13 years the Coconut Grove Playhouse has been closed, city officials, community members, and activists have pitched a number of possibilities for the historic theater. Last week, on May 8, the Miami City Commission cast a 3-2 vote on a controversial revitalization plan that called for saving the façade but demolishing the auditorium.

Preservation groups decried the decision as "an egregious mistake" and urged Mayor Francis Suarez to veto the plan. This morning, Suarez delivered, saying the theater must be saved.

"For the first time in my tenure as mayor since November of 2017, I have decided to exercise my veto over an action of the city commission," he announced at a news conference earlier today. "The overriding and the overarching factor is preserving one of our most historical and precious assets in the City of Miami."

Related Stories

Commissioners Keon Hardemon and Ken Russell were the only commission members to oppose the plan last week. In a Facebook video after the vote, Russell, whose district includes Coconut Grove, said demolishing the theater would cause the playhouse to lose its status with the National Register of Historic Places.

"This theater needs to be preserved, and we should be cherishing the last remaining historic structures we have in what is otherwise a very young city," Russell said. He also urged Suarez to veto the commission's decision.

A small crowd gathered outside the playhouse cheered Friday morning as Suarez announced his veto. The mayor blasted the plan approved by commissioners, which he says would have turned more than half of the building into commercial space.

"While that may be commercially viable, commercial viability is not the standard for historic preservation in the City of Miami," Suarez said. "I think it would kill the character and the soul of this city."

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >